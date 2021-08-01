Fort Valley State erases almost $250,000 in student debt with COVID relief funds

Fort Valley State University is erasing student debt, fees, and charges off of the accounts of more than 200 eligible students with COVID relief funds. The Telegraph

Students at Fort Valley State University have a clean financial record to kick off classes in the fall with cancellation of outstanding balances for more than 200 students who were enrolled on or after March 13, 2020.

“Student debt remains one of the most pressing issues facing students and recent graduates nationwide,” said FVSU President Paul Jones. “Many of our students are first generation college attendees who have financial concerns, which makes affordability and accessibility important priorities for our institution”

The effort was made possible by the Higher Education Emergency Relief Fund, according to a press release, part of the CARES Act coronavirus relief funding from the federal government. The money was available for students enrolled between spring 2020 and 2021.

“This debt relief effort will alleviate some of the financial hardships that were created or made worse due to the pandemic. Most importantly, it will help our students to reset and focus on continuing their educational pursuits,” Jones said.

The amount cleared is different for each student, but averages $1,139 per person, with the highest value totaling to almost $5,000.

The university also removed financial holds on students accounts for any unpaid balances. Eligible students now have clear accounts. The debt erased is inclusive of tuition, mandatory fees, elective fees, and charges, and internal fees and penalties.

The announcement was made Thursday and students were notified of the changes July 28.

Fort Valley State University is a public land-grant historically Black university in Middle Georgia.