Bibb County schools, local hospital host back-to-school COVID vaccination events

A partnership between Bibb County schools and a local hospital system is providing COVID-19 vaccines to students, parents and school staff in advance of the district’s return to school Aug. 2.

The effort from the school district, Atrium Health Navicent, the Georgia Department of Public Health and Macon-Bibb County held its first event last Wednesday at the Wellness Center on Northside Drive. Two other vaccination events are scheduled for July 24 (first and second doses) and Aug. 14 from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. (for second doses only).

Vaccinations are available by appointments for students 12 and up, and adults. A parent or guardian must accompany minors to appointments. To make an appointment, visit CovidsafeGA.org or call 478-633-SAFE.

“We must as a community in Middle Georgia step forward and lead that effort to make the system, and community a safer place,” said Macon-Bibb County Mayor Lester Miller. “We can only do that by starting that initiative to make sure children 12 or older are getting vaccinated.”

About one-third of Bibb County residents are fully vaccinated, according to the state health department, a percentage that concerns health experts and but ranks the county in the top 25% across Georgia. New cases in Macon remain low, with only 74 reported in the past two weeks. Since late May, Georgians ages 12 and up have been eligible to receive the Pfizer vaccine. Only about 130 people registered for Wednesday’s vaccination event.

“Overall the numbers in Macon-Bibb have been low,” said Dr. Patrice Walker, chief medical officer for Atrium Health Navicent. We know there’s a lot of hesitancy in the community, people have questions. We want people to be making an informed decision. For the vast majority of parents and children, the vaccine is safe, and we want everyone who is eligible to get vaccinated.”

‘We would like to have students back’

Bibb County Schools Superintendent Dr. Curtis Jones said he and other superintendents across the country were encouraged during a conference call with The White House COVID-19 task force to increase awareness and confidence in the vaccine, partner with CEO of local hospitals to see what can be done to get more students and staff members vaccinated, and create more events so more parents and community members can get the vaccine.

“We all know we would like to have students back in school five days a week when school starts,” Jones said. “The best way to do that is when everyone is safe, and the best way to make that happen is for everybody to is get vaccinated.”