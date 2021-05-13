What are the best high schools in Middle Georgia? U.S. News releases annual rankings

U.S News & World Report has released its list of the best high schools in the country. Here’s where Middle Georgia’s high schools ranked in the list of 191 schools.

For the 2021 rankings, the magazine used data from the 2018-19 school year to assess nearly 24,000 public high schools. Only 17,857 of them were ranked and the rankings of only the top 75% were released.

Bibb County

In Macon, The Academy for Classical Education was ranked no. 1 with a 100% graduation rate, a 59.8 college readiness score, and an enrollment of 404. In the overall Georgia ranking, the charter school ranked no. 11.

Here’s where Macon’s high schools ranked. Schools in the bottom 25% did not receive an individual ranking:

ACE: 100% graduation rate, 59.8 college readiness, enrollment of 40, ranked No. 11 in the state Howard High School: 82% graduation rate, 17.5 college readiness, an enrollment of 1,200, ranked No. 149 Central High School: 80% graduation rate, 23.1 college readiness, an enrollment of 1,044 ranked No. 179 Rutland High School: 82% graduation rate, 19.1 college readiness, an enrollment of 948, ranked No. 240 Northeast High School: 81% graduation rate, 8.4 college readiness, an enrollment of 7299 Southwest High School: 81% graduation rate, 7.4 college readiness, an enrollment of 874 Westside High School: 70% graduation rate, 13.4 college readiness, an enrollment of 1,161

Houston County

Veterans High School was the top ranked school in Houston County with a 84% graduation rate, 34.6 college readiness score, and an enrollment of 1659. Veterans ranked No. 56 in the state.

Here’s where Houston County’s high schools ranked. Schools in the bottom 25% did not receive an individual ranking:

Veterans High School: 84% graduation rate, 34.6 college readiness, an enrollment of 1,659, ranked No. 59 in the state Houston County High School: 95% graduation rate, 24 college readiness, an enrollment of 1,905, ranked No. 61 in the state Perry High School: 92% graduation rate, 21.5 college readiness, an enrollment of 1,367, ranked No. 114 in the state Northside High School: 87% graduation rate, 14.9 college readiness, an enrollment of 1,827, ranked No. 198 in the state Warner Robins High School: 85% graduation rate, 21.2 college readiness, an enrollment of 1,612, ranked No. 200 Houston County Crossroads Center: 32% graduation rate and an enrollment of 97

Other Middle Georgia schools

Here are the scores other Middle Georgia high schools received. Schools in the bottom 25% did not receive an individual ranking:

Peach County High School in Fort Valley was ranked No. 240 in Georgia with a 84% graduation rate, 6.8 college readiness, and an enrollment of 940.

Jones County High School was ranked No. 284 with Georgia with a 82% graduation rate, 7.5 college readiness and an enrollment of 1,548.

Wilkinson County High School did not receive a specific state ranking, with a 95% graduation rate, 6.6 college readiness, and enrollment of 385.

Twiggs County High School did not receive a specific state ranking, a graduation rate of 90%, 4.5 college readiness, and an enrollment of 240.

Methodology

The rankings, according to U.S. News, are based on measurements of:

College readiness (30%), defined by participation and performance on Advanced Placement and International Baccalaureate exams.

Math and reading proficiency (20%), defined by results from the state’s standardized tests.

Math and reading performance (20%), defined by results from the state’s standardized test compared to predicted results from the school’s demographics.

Underserved student performance (10%), defined by how well Blacks, Hispanics and students from low-income families performed on state tests compared to those who aren’t considered underserved.

Curriculum breadth (10%).

Graduation rate (10%).

Columbus Ledger-Enquirer reporter Mark Rice contributed to this story.