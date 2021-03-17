Middle Georgia schools to use virtual learning Thursday with severe weather predicted

Severe weather is possible across North and Central Georgia this week, bringing the risk for heavy rain, damaging winds and possible tornadoes, forecasts show. Image courtesy of the National Weather Service Atlanta

Middle Georgia schools are preparing for severe weather Thursday by switching to remote learning.

The Bibb, Crawford and Monroe County school districts announced this afternoon that students will learn virtually tomorrow.

District teachers and staff are still required to report for work: Crawford County teachers and staff at 10 a.m. (weather permitting), Monroe County at 11:30 a.m., and Bibb County employees by noon.

According to a district press release, Monroe County School students who lose power tomorrow due to severe weather can make up assignments on Friday.

Heavy rain is expected in Middle Georgia tomorrow, and there is a chance for tornadoes, hail and damaging wind gusts.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates. This story initially incorrectly noted that Bibb County schools were allowing students who lost power due to storms to make up work on Friday.