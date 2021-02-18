Bibb Co. schools add COVID-19 safety measures as students return to in-person classes

For the first time since late December, the majority of Bibb County School District students are heading back to in-person classes.

Teachers and staff returned to classrooms last week to prepare for students to return Feb. 18. Bibb schools had previously planned for an early February return, but the rate of COVID-19 spread in the community led school leaders to amend their plans.

The district has tools to prevent or reduce the likelihood of the coronavirus spreading through the schools, some new and some that were implemented last year, including using a machine to spray a mist throughout buildings, killing airborne microbes.

Another new addition are plexiglass shields placed on desks or hung from the ceiling to limit physical interactions between students and lower the risk of them contracting or spreading COVID-19. The shields are designed to protect not only students, but teachers, according to Bibb County School District Superintendent Dr. Curtis Jones Jr.

“The masks and desk shields are a visual reminder that, if we continue to protect ourselves, we’re protecting others,” he said.

Masks are required and students and teachers will observe social distancing guidelines when possible. Teachers will be provided with handheld devices to take students’ temperatures as they enter the classroom. Classes have been limited to 20 students per classroom. School visitations will be monitored.

Bus services will be available, and students are encouraged to socially distance at stops and while riding the bus, according to school officials.

Surveying parents

Not all students will return to in-person classes on Thursday. The district has surveyed parents and teachers several times over the past eight months to get a sense of what education mode — in-person or virtual — they prefer. Almost 13,700 students in 67 groups will head back to the classrooms this month, while more than 7,600 remain at home.

Jones said the district relies on information from the North Central Health District, the regional arm of the Georgia Department of Public Health that covers 13 Middle Georgia counties, when making decisions about returning to face-to-face education. School leaders relied on recent reports to confirm teachers and then students could return.

Pre-K registration

The school district is already making plans for the next school year, opening up pre-Kindgergarten registration for the 2021-22 school year between Feb. 22 and March 12. Parents can apply online at bcsdk12.net/prekapp. Selection is based on a random computer lottery, and an application does not guarantee enrollment. For more information, call 478-779-3193.