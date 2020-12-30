Bibb County Schools shift to remote learning for January due to increased COVID cases

Macon students will learn from home in January due to an increase in local COVID-19 cases, the Bibb County School District announced in a press release Wednesday.

The second half of the school year begins Jan. 6, when students should check in and check Canvas for assignments. Live virtual learning classes will begin the next day. The first semester of classes will end on Jan. 15 and the second semester will begin on Jan. 20. Parents will still be required to indicate their child’s instructional model preference for the second semester by the end of the day on Jan. 6

Teachers and staff members will be permitted to work from home but only with the supervisor’s permission, according to the press release. Schools will still be open for teachers and staff members and day-to-day operations are expected to continue. The curbside meal service will be every Monday and Wednesday. Athletics will continue as currently planned.

The Bibb County School District will continue to monitor the COVID-19 case numbers going forward to determine if virtual learning will continue beyond the month of January, according to the press release.

The North Central Health District report

Bibb County reported a 41% incidence rate increase, which reflects new confirmed COVID-19 cases per 100,000 county residents during a 14-day period. The current period, which runs from Dec. 7-20, increased from 438 to 616 per 100,000. The vast majority of cases were linked to community spread and not specific outbreaks. Cases linked to outbreaks were associated with congregate care settings, such as nursing homes.

The largest increase in incident rate occurred in Twiggs County with a 213% increase from 293 to 916.

The NCHD covers 13 counties, including Bibb, Houston and Peach. It also includes the following colleges and universities: Georgia College, Fort Valley State, Mercer and Middle Georgia State University.

