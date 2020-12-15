Students at Macon’s Central High will learn remotely to end the year due to COVID-19

The Bibb County School District announced that Central High School will move to remote learning through the holiday break due to COVID-19 related staffing issues.

Students will learn online through Dec. 22, the end of the fall semester.

Buses will continue to operate to transport students who participate in programs at Hutchings College and Career Academy, SOAR and dual enrollment classes, according to a district press release. Curbside meals will be offered at Central High School on Wednesday and on Dec. 21. Meal order forms will be available through Classlink.

Teachers and staff member will continue to report to the school during remote learning. Those who were identified as being in close contact with COVID-19 will work remotely during their quarantine period and follow CDC guidelines and advice from the North Central Health District.

“The safety and well-being of students, staff and families is the Bibb County School District’s top priority,” read a district statement.

