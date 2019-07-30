Midstate students ‘getting better’ in English, science, GA Milestones scores show

Macon school counselor gives Georgia Milestones tips Vineville Academy counselor Carra Floyd gives fourth-graders tips for preparing for the Georgia Milestones assessments, which are about to begin. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Vineville Academy counselor Carra Floyd gives fourth-graders tips for preparing for the Georgia Milestones assessments, which are about to begin.

Middle Georgia students are improving in English and science, but there is some room for improvement in social studies and math, according to recently released Georgia Milestones test scores.

Georgia students overall demonstrated improvement across subject areas, according to results released by the Georgia Department of Education on July 26.

In Bibb County, the percentage of third-graders proficient in English increased by 6.1% from last year, totaling 26.3% this year. In math, proficiency for third-graders increased by 2.8%, totaling 30.8% of proficient students.

The state average is 42%, according to the department of education.

Even so, Bibb schools Superintendent Curtis Jones said he is excited about the improvement.

The increases “demonstrate that we are moving in the right direction,” the superintendent said in a news release. “Our scores show a trend of getting better each year, and I am proud to say we are closing the achievement gap with the state across multiple grades and content areas.”

Bibb schools also showed gains in eighth-grade math and English. The percentage of “proficient learners,” students who are on course to advance to the next grade level, increased by 5.5% and 5.7% respectively.

Fifth-grade math and social studies are subjects in which the portion of proficient students in Bibb dropped by a small percentage.

Houston County students made great strides in a number of subjects this year, outperforming the state in every subject.

The only subjects in which Houston students did not show gains this year were seventh grade math and eighth grade social studies.

The most notable improvements were observed in eighth grade math and science, which increased by 11.8% and 12.8% respectively.

“We are proud that our students continue to outperform the state and make gains at the highest levels of achievement,” Superintendent of Schools Dr. Mark Scott said. “Our teachers’ hard work, complemented by the support of administrators and parents, pays dividends in the form of student progress.”

The Georgia Milestones test was first administered in 2015. The test is administered at the end of each grade every spring to middle and elementary school students. It is administered to high school students at the end of each course.

