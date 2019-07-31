Cameras on Bibb school buses have resulted in 8,000 citations. Do you know the law?

Do you have $300? You’ll need it if you pass a stopped school bus Bibb County School's transportation director Anthony Jackson discusses the new stop-arm cameras being installed on all the County's school buses. First time violators will receive a $300 fine with a third violation costing a violator $1000. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Bibb County School's transportation director Anthony Jackson discusses the new stop-arm cameras being installed on all the County's school buses. First time violators will receive a $300 fine with a third violation costing a violator $1000.

As summer break comes to an end for Middle Georgia schools, public officials are reminding drivers to be cautious for the sake of students who ride buses.

A majority of crashes involving buses are the fault of the other driver, according to data from the Georgia Department of Education.

Anthony Jackson, transportation director for Bibb County schools, said the district has added safety measures to deter drivers from illegally passing school buses and to help keep students from getting off the bus when it is not safe.

In 2017, Bibb County contracted with a company that agreed to outfit each of the district’s buses with $10,000 camera systems at no cost to the district. In return, the company, called BusPatrol, would keep 70% of revenue from citations. The remaining 30% would be split evenly among the State Court of Bibb County, Bibb schools and the Bibb County Sheriff’s Office.

So far, the camera systems have been installed on only 75 of the district’s 200 buses.

Nearly 8,000 citations have been issued to motorists for illegally passing school buses in Bibb County over the past couple years, Bibb State Court Solicitor-General Rebecca Grist said. About 500 tickets have been contested.

If a ticket is unpaid, BusPatrol “has civil remedies it can pursue,” Grist said.

Citations were $300 until July 1, 2018, when the law changed and reduced them to $250 a piece.

The school district, court and sheriff’s office so far have not profited from the agreement because BusPatrol has not collected the $750,000 to cover the cost of the cameras, Grist said.

It was unclear how much the company had collected so far from citations in Bibb.

Jackson said the cameras have been successful in deterring drivers from illegally passing buses, so much so that “bus drivers ask for them.”

“People are stopping when there’s a divided median in the road, which they technically don’t have to, but because they are aware of this now, they are,” he said. “That did not happen prior to these cameras.”

Earlier this year, the state department of education started requiring a new safety feature to increase safety while students are getting on and off the bus.

The three-way door switch “allows a driver to actually activate the cross arm, the crossing gate and the red flashing lights prior to the door itself opening,” Jackson said. “It used to all happen simultaneously.”

Peach, Houston and Bibb counties start school Aug. 1. Monroe County schools start class Aug. 2, Twiggs schools start Aug. 6 and Jones County schools start Aug. 7.

Motorists can help keep students safe by practicing the following tips provided by AAA as part of its “School’s Open Drive Carefully” awareness campaign:

▪ Slow down in school zones: A person hit by a car traveling 25 mph is two-thirds less likely to be killed compared to a person hit by a car traveling just 10 mph faster.

▪ Reverse responsibly: Be aware of your car’s blind spots. Check for kids around your car before slowly backing up. Teach your kids to never play near cars, even ones that are parked.

▪ Eliminate distractions: Taking your eyes off the road for just two seconds doubles your chances of crashing.

▪ Talk to your teen driver: Car crashes are the no.1 cause of death for teens in America. More than a quarter of fatal crashes involving teenage drivers occurs after school between 3-7 p.m.

Georgia Department of Education breaking@macon.com