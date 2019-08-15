These Mercer students will teach STEM in Bibb schools and get a big reward

Science club, JROTC come together to build soap box derby car Howard High School Junior ROTC members work on the school's soap box car Monday afternoon in preparation of Saturday's at the Magnolia Soap Box Derby. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Howard High School Junior ROTC members work on the school's soap box car Monday afternoon in preparation of Saturday's at the Magnolia Soap Box Derby.

Nine Mercer University students who are on track to graduate with a master’s in STEM teaching in 2021 will have the cost of their tuition and teaching certification waived upon completing a three-year commitment to teach for Bibb County schools.

The Woodrow Wilson Teaching Fellowship, in its fifth and final year, awards $20,000 per fellow to complete a cutting-edge master’s degree program involving yearlong classroom experience.

The following Mercer students were among fellows announced by Gov. Brian Kemp Wednesday at the state capitol:

▪ Jamie Hurd Baggett from Fayetteville, North Carolina

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to The Telegraph content across all your devices. SAVE NOW

▪ Laurice Chao from Arcadia, California

▪ Rodney Davis from Cleveland, Ohio

▪ Alexa Gatson from Atlanta

▪ Brianna Harris from Chicago

▪ Adam Landin from Albany

▪ Alec Powers from Thomson

▪ Erik Sylvain from Jackson

▪ Akinmayoaw Akinkunmi from Douglasville

Columbus State University, Georgia State University, Kennesaw State University and Piedmont College all have participated in the fellowship program that started in 2014. Each school received matching $400,000 grants to develop teacher preparation programs tailored to meet the fellowship’s standards, according to a news release from the Woodrow Wilson National Fellowship Foundation.

The foundation partners with school districts across the state including state including Bibb County schools, Dodge County schools, Houston County schools and Monroe County schools.

Though it is the final year for the Woodrow Wilson Teaching Fellowship, Mercer plans to continue on with a new program of its own.

Starting next summer, five Mercer master’s of art students with a focus on STEM education will commit to three years of full-time employment as a teacher of record in a Bibb County middle or high school.