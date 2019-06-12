Here’s where Bibb, Houston rank among Georgia’s highest paid superintendents

Which superintendents are bringing home the big bucks? Here are the top 10 best paid Georgia superintendents for 2018, according to open.georgia.gov. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Here are the top 10 best paid Georgia superintendents for 2018, according to open.georgia.gov.

Ever wonder how much your local superintendent makes in a year?

The top paid superintendents in the state of Georgia can pull in several hundred thousand dollars annually, according to data from Open Georgia.

Bibb County Superintendent Curtis Jones ranked 6th in the state, making $324,000.17 in fiscal year 2018. Houston County Superintendent Mark Scott ranked 13th. He made $251,674.65 last year.

Here are the top paid Georgia superintendents in 2018.

1. J. Alvin Wilbanks, Gwinnett County Board of Education: $569,375.11

2. Meria Carstarphen, Atlanta Independent School System: $461,918.35

3. Jamar Morcease Beasley, Clayton County Board of Education: $387,344.70

4. Jeffrey W. Rose, Fulton County Board of Education: $367,153.39

5. Robert S. Green, Dekalb County Board of Education: $334,200.00

6. Curtis L. Jones, Bibb County Board of Education: $324,000.17

7. Jeffrey Byron Bearden, Forsyth County Board of Education: $311,542.63

8. Geye S. Hamby, City of Buford Board of Education: $308,000.04

9. John A. Jackson, Floyd County Board of Education: $294,687.12

10. Marie A. Levett, Savannah-Chatham County Board of Education: $275,542.25

11. Joseph C. Barrow, Fayette County Board of Education: $273,636.81

12. Angela D. Pringle, Richmond County Board of Education: $261,152.04

13. Mark A. Scott, Houston County Board of Education: $251,674.65

14. Mark D. Albertus, City of Carrollton Board of Education: $250,575.24

15. Julian Howard Hinesley, City of Cartersville Board of Education: $232,742.40

If you want to see more state salaries, you can search by person, title or organization at Open Georgia.