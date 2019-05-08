Education
Time, place, parking: What to know about high school, college graduations in Middle GA
It’s the season for Pomp and Circumstance and thousands are set to graduate in Middle Georgia this month.
Here’s a roundup of times and dates for high school and college commencements:
Bibb Schools
Central High School: May 25, 9 a.m.
Howard High School May 24, 5 p.m
Northeast High School: May 23, 5 p.m.
Rutland High School: May 23, 8 p.m.
Southwest High School: May 24, 8 p.m.
Westside High School: May 25, Noon
Location: The Macon Coliseum, 200 Coliseum Drive.
Houston Schools
Houston County High School: May 25, 3:30 p.m.
Northside High School: May 24, 4:30 p.m.
Perry High School: May 25, Noon
Veterans High School: May 25, 8:30 am.
Warner Robins High School: May 24, 8 p.m.
Location: The Miller-Murphy-Howard Building at the Georgia National Fairgrounds and Agricenter, 401 Larry Walker Parkway Perry, GA 31069.
Parking: Guests requiring assistance may park in the designated parking area. All other guests may park in the paved parking area.
Other midstate counties
Peach County High School: May 17, 8 p.m. at Anderson Field Stadium
Mary Persons High School: May 24, 8 p.m. at Dan Pitts Stadium
Jones County High School: May 23, 6 p.m. at Georgia College and State University’s Centennial Center. Ticket required. Parking information is posted here: https://www.jonescntysd.ga.schools.bz/jchs/News/146
Twiggs County High School: May 24, 7 p.m. in the school’s gym
Private schools
Stratford Academy: May 24, 7 p.m. at Macon City Auditorium
Tattnall Square Academy: May 20, 7 p.m. at Ingleside Baptist Church
First Presbyterian Day School: May 18 at Ingleside Baptist Church. Livestream available here: https://livestream.com/fpdmacon
The Westfield School: May 17, 6 p.m. in the gymnatorium
Colleges
Mercer University: May 11, 8:15 a.m. at Five Star Stadium for undergraduate students; 8:30 a.m. at the Cecil B. Day Graduate and Professional Campus for Atlanta campus students; 2 p.m. at Hawkins Arena in Macon for law school students. Livestreams available here: https://commencement.mercer.edu/www/mu-www/index.cfm
Middle Georgia State University: May 9, 9 a.m. for the School of Health Sciences; 1 p.m. for Business, Education and Behavioral Sciences; 4 p.m. for Georgia Academy and programs of the Colleges of Arts & Sciences, the School of Aviation and the School of Information Technology. Ticket required. Livestreams available here: https://www.mga.edu/live/index.php
Wesleyan College: May 11, 11 a.m. in Porter Auditorium. Ticket required.
Georgia College: May 10-11 at the Centennial Center Complex. Doors open at 5 p.m. May 10 for the graduate commencement, with the processional beginning at 6:45 p.m. A reception will follow on Centennial Lawn. The undergraduate processional begins at 8:45 a.m. May 11 for students in the College of Arts and Sciences and the College of Education. Doors open at 7 a.m. For students in the Colleges of Business and Health Sciences, the processional begins at 1:45 p.m. with doors opening at noon. Receptions will follow both commencements on Centennial Lawn.
