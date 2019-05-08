Time, place, parking: What to know about high school, college graduations in Middle GA

“We know a Wesleyan graduate when we see her.” Wesleyan College Provost Vivia Fowler discusses the future of the College after being introduced as the college's new president Thursday. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Wesleyan College Provost Vivia Fowler discusses the future of the College after being introduced as the college's new president Thursday.

It’s the season for Pomp and Circumstance and thousands are set to graduate in Middle Georgia this month.

Here’s a roundup of times and dates for high school and college commencements:

Bibb Schools

Central High School: May 25, 9 a.m.

Howard High School May 24, 5 p.m

Northeast High School: May 23, 5 p.m.

Rutland High School: May 23, 8 p.m.

Southwest High School: May 24, 8 p.m.

Westside High School: May 25, Noon

Location: The Macon Coliseum, 200 Coliseum Drive.

Houston County High School: May 25, 3:30 p.m.

Northside High School: May 24, 4:30 p.m.

Perry High School: May 25, Noon

Veterans High School: May 25, 8:30 am.

Warner Robins High School: May 24, 8 p.m.

Location: The Miller-Murphy-Howard Building at the Georgia National Fairgrounds and Agricenter, 401 Larry Walker Parkway Perry, GA 31069.

Parking: Guests requiring assistance may park in the designated parking area. All other guests may park in the paved parking area.

Other midstate counties

Peach County High School: May 17, 8 p.m. at Anderson Field Stadium

Mary Persons High School: May 24, 8 p.m. at Dan Pitts Stadium

Jones County High School: May 23, 6 p.m. at Georgia College and State University’s Centennial Center. Ticket required. Parking information is posted here: https://www.jonescntysd.ga.schools.bz/jchs/News/146

Twiggs County High School: May 24, 7 p.m. in the school’s gym

Private schools

Stratford Academy: May 24, 7 p.m. at Macon City Auditorium

Tattnall Square Academy: May 20, 7 p.m. at Ingleside Baptist Church

First Presbyterian Day School: May 18 at Ingleside Baptist Church. Livestream available here: https://livestream.com/fpdmacon

The Westfield School: May 17, 6 p.m. in the gymnatorium

Colleges

Mercer University: May 11, 8:15 a.m. at Five Star Stadium for undergraduate students; 8:30 a.m. at the Cecil B. Day Graduate and Professional Campus for Atlanta campus students; 2 p.m. at Hawkins Arena in Macon for law school students. Livestreams available here: https://commencement.mercer.edu/www/mu-www/index.cfm

Middle Georgia State University: May 9, 9 a.m. for the School of Health Sciences; 1 p.m. for Business, Education and Behavioral Sciences; 4 p.m. for Georgia Academy and programs of the Colleges of Arts & Sciences, the School of Aviation and the School of Information Technology. Ticket required. Livestreams available here: https://www.mga.edu/live/index.php

Wesleyan College: May 11, 11 a.m. in Porter Auditorium. Ticket required.





Georgia College: May 10-11 at the Centennial Center Complex. Doors open at 5 p.m. May 10 for the graduate commencement, with the processional beginning at 6:45 p.m. A reception will follow on Centennial Lawn. The undergraduate processional begins at 8:45 a.m. May 11 for students in the College of Arts and Sciences and the College of Education. Doors open at 7 a.m. For students in the Colleges of Business and Health Sciences, the processional begins at 1:45 p.m. with doors opening at noon. Receptions will follow both commencements on Centennial Lawn.