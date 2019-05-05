This college student won scholarship to attend an Apple conference – and other awards

Middle Georgia State University student Michael Koohang is one of 350 people who one a scholarship to attend the Apple Worldwide Developers Conference. Special to The Telegraph

A Middle Georgia State University student will be attending the Apple Worldwide Developers Conference, but he just didn’t get selected by a lottery system like most of the other attendees.

Michael Koohang, a graduating senior, is one of 350 people who won a scholarship to attend the conference, according to a news release.

“Words cannot describe how thankful I am for my MGA professors for teaching me the skills I needed in order to make the submission,” Koohang said, in the release. “My family and friends supported me through the entire process, believed in me and knew that I could achieve this very special goal of mine. I couldn’t have done it without them.”

Koohang entered a tech competition in which he created a playground, an app made on Apple’s software program, that was a puzzle-based game that focused on privacy, according to the release.

Boren Scholarship

A University of Georgia student from Bonaire won a Boren Scholarship, which allows students to study abroad for a whole year, according to a news release.

Elizabeth Goggin, a history and Latin American and Caribbean studies double-major, participates in UGA’s Portuguese Flagship Program and will be studying in Brazil, according to the release.

Cox Inspirational Heroes Awards

Cox Communications hosted its fifth annual Cox Inspirational Heroes Awards and Recognition Ceremony on April 29, and 34 Bibb County Schools students won awards, said Stephanie Hartley, the director of communications for the Bibb County School District, in an email.

13th Summer Institute

The American Harp Society will present its 13th Summer Institute in June, and a local homeschooler will be performing her own composition at the University of North Carolina School of the Arts in Winston-Salem, N.C. a, according to a news release.

Annalynn McTyre Waddy, 12, will participate in the American Harp Society, Inc. Young Composers Project which allows young composers under the age of 26 to compose and perform their work at the gathering, according to the news release.

Fulbright U.S. Student Awards

Two Mercer University seniors received Fulbright U.S. Student Awards to South Korea and the Czech Republic, according to a news release.

Meghan Duffey, a double-major in English and mathematics, and Sarah Grace Hall, an education major, won the prestigious awards. Duffey will serve as a Fulbright English Teaching Assistant, and Hall will serve as a Fulbright ETA in the Czech Republic, according to the release.

“My Mercer on Mission experience in South Korea changed the way in which I view the world and the ways in which I can use my education to help others, so earning the opportunity to return to South Korea as a Fulbright ETA is a dream come true,” said Duffey, in the release. “As a Fulbright ETA, I plan to improve my knowledge of the Korean language and culture, while bettering my abilities as an English language teacher and experiencing a different education system firsthand.”