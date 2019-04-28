Bibb County students receive $8,000 in scholarships, and other awards

Flying Legion, the Houston County robotics team, finished 36th out of the more than 60 teams in their division at the 2019 World Robotics Championship in Houston, Texas. Special to The Telegraph

The 13th annual Al Lucas Memorial Scholarship Awards ceremony was held Wednesday, and eight Bibb County students were awarded for their athletic abilities and moral characters.

The Al Lucas Memorial Scholarship Fund of the Community Foundation of Central Georgia presented the $1,000 scholarships, according to a news release.

“It’s always special to go back to Northeast and talk to the students and just tell them about Al Lucas if they don’t know about him, and they get a chance to kind of learn of his dedication and his motivation with sports,” said Monique Pitts-Taylor, the scholarship director for the CFCG.

The students included:

▪ Ty’Ree Gilbert, Northeast High School

▪ Nautica Howard, Northeast High School

▪ Jonica Hill, Central High School

▪ Jordan Rozier, Howard High School

▪ Jordan Cervantes, Rutland High School

▪ Sheddrick Risper, Westside High School

▪ Kenzavious Coats, Southwest High School

▪ Jonathan Jones, Academy for Classical Education

“The students that receive these scholarships, they’re hardworking, and they’re really special students,” Pitts-Taylor said. “I say that because there’s a lot of money out there for scholarships, but it takes a special person to really sit down, make the time and create a schedule to really complete these applications.”

The scholarship fund was created by Al Lucas’ family after his death from a spinal cord injury he received during an Arena Football League game in 2005. Every year a scholarship is given to one student from every public high school in Bibb County, and two students from Northeast High School receive the award because Lucas graduated from Northeast, Pitts-Taylor said.

The scholarship is awarded to students who demonstrate positive leadership and citizenship, and preference is given to students with financial need, according to the release.

“They’re great students. They excel and shine across the board,” Pitts-Taylor said. “It’s a joy to watch them go throughout the next four years in life and just see them grow.”

World Robotics Championship

Team RoboBibb wasn’t the only Middle Georgia robotics team to make it to the World Robotics Championship this year. RoboBibb traveled with the Houston County robotics team called the Flying Legion.

Tom Stahl, a teacher at Northside High School and lead mentor of the robotics team, said the team finished 36th out of the more than 60 teams in their division.

“Not just at Worlds, but this entire season we have performed very well,” Stahl said. “The kids did a great job this entire year, and I would have to say this is probably our most successful year ever.”

He said they are always looking for more people to join the team and have fun exploring robotics with them.

“We are really looking for people who are interested in learning more about science and technology, engineering and math and how it applies to what they may end up doing post high school,” Stahl said.

SkillsUSA State Championship

Morgan Richardson, from Veterans High School, won first place in the Customer Service contest at the SkillsUSA State Championship at the State Leadership Skills Conference in Atlanta, according to a news release.

She will advance to the national competition in June.

2019 Georgia FCCLA State Leadership Conference

Houston County High School’s Family, Career and Community Leaders of America students won 21 awards at the 2019 Georgia FCCLA State Leadership Conference, according to a news release.

Seven of the students will advance to the national competition, and the school was awarded the FCCLA Chapter of the Year award, according to the release.

2019 William Brewster Snow Award

Mercer University master of science in engineering student Mónica Resto-Fernandez received the 2019 William Brewster Snow Award from the American Academy of Environmental Engineers and Scientists for her master’s thesis project that involves water resources in the San Juan province of the Dominican Republic, according to the news release.

The award is presented to a environmental engineering graduate student who has made significant accomplishments, according to the release.

“I am honored to have been nominated by my influential research adviser and to have received this award,” said Resto-Fernandez. “I hope that this will bring awareness to the work that we are doing in the Dominican Republic and the millions of people worldwide living in rural mountainous areas who lack access to safe drinking water supplies.”