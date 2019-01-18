Howard Middle School up for national prize, and you could help it win

Howard Middle School is among 75 schools across the country vying for a prize that would help pay for programs that prepare students to work and live successful lives in the 21st century.
Howard students have learned how to budget and operate a business by helping run “The Dawg House II,” a school spirit store where students and teachers can buy snacks, student-made t-shirts, magnets, coffee and more. Students can pay for items with points earned in class through the Positive Behavior Interventions and Supports system.
The school is competing for one of 10 grants of $8,000, and a $60,000 grand prize, in the 2019 Follett Challenge. Polls open at 7 a.m. Monday.
The money would be used to sustain the school store, the result of a collaborative effort between students, parents and alumni. The money also would pay for other media projects. Students already have access to a green room for filming, a 3D printer and a heat press to make t-shirts in the school’s media center.
Vote online Jan. 21-25 at www.follettchallenge.com.
