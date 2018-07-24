Free school supplies at Bibb County Sheriff’s Office back-to-school fun fest

Free school supplies will be given out Thursday at the Bibb County Sheriff’s Office “Back to School Fun Fest.”
The two-hour event is for children, ages 6 to 17, who must be present to receive the supplies, according to a sheriff’s office news release.
The event is from 5 to 7 p.m. at the William S. Hutchings College and Career Center at 1780 Anthony Road in Macon.
“Come out and spend some time with Bibb County sheriff’s deputies and take home some school supplies to be ready for the new school year,” the release said.
For more information, contact the agency’s Outreach Section at 478-803-2710.
