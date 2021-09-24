DUI suspect parks car in road, gets out with hair trimmer in search of phone charger

One afternoon during the summer, a Monroe County sheriff’s deputy answered a call on a back road near the local jail. As an incident report noted, “a male and female (were) in the middle of the roadway.”

The deputy got there and saw a black Hyundai parked in the road in a sharp curve. A woman there yelling at a man because, as the write-up put it, the man “won’t take her to a hotel in Macon.” The man, 43, a Tennessean, was seen digging through the Hyundai’s trunk while holding a pair of hair clippers.

The deputy asked the man why he had the clippers. The man said because the woman wanted a phone charger. Puzzled at the reply, the deputy reminded the man that he was holding hair clippers. “I know,” the man said, “I’m going to cut the cord off of them.”

While this did not exactly clarify the man’s intentions, the man, according to the deputy’s June 21 report, was “jittery” and restless. He was asked if he had taken any drugs. The man said “just his prescribed medication.”

But soon the man flunked a series of sobriety tests. He said he hadn’t taken his pills the day before so to make up for not taking them he took double his dosage that day. The woman with him informed the deputy that the man had also taken Xanax. The man was jailed on a DUI-related charge.

Dispatches: In late August, a woman in southern Monroe County was “scared” by a suspicious man seen walking in her yard on Abercrombie Road. The woman asked what he was doing. The man’s bizarre reply: “Spreading mimosa seeds.” Then he drove off. . . . A civil disturbance on Old Atlanta Highway in Monroe County came to the attention of a sheriff’s deputy on Sept. 13. Some people were arguing near a barn and, the deputy later learned, someone reportedly went into the barn and sliced up a mattress with a knife.