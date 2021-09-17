GA man caught with weed, meth threatens to sue; says he doesn’t believe in ‘our laws’

When a car blew by a Monroe County sheriff’s deputy on Interstate 75 doing better than 90 miles an hour, the deputy pulled the car over. The man driving said he had just gotten off work at a food-distribution warehouse and, according to an incident report of the mid-June episode, “was ready to get home.”

The car was said to have reeked of marijuana. The driver said he didn’t smoke and asked the deputy to “drug test” him. In the car, the deputy found baggies of pot and a digital scale along with meth and pills. Informed that he was being jailed for various drug charges, the man reportedly said “he did not recognize our laws.”

The guy also said, according to the deputy’s write-up, that “he was not hurting anyone while speeding down the interstate and that was what the interstate was for.” On the way to jail, the man said he was going to have the deputy arrested for “kidnapping” him. The man seemed “confused” and told the deputy that “he was not hurting anyone by having those narcotics.”

He went on to tell the officer “that it only takes $300 to sue someone and that he intended to do so.”

Dispatches: A Monroe sheriff’s deputy caught wind of the raw odor of marijuana after pulling over a man driving a Chevy Malibu on I-75 in early March. The man insisted that he had not been smoking. But later while his car was being searched, the man turned pale. The cops found 20 pounds of weed in the trunk along with 10 pounds of THC candy. . . . Superior Court Judge Connie L. Williford of the Macon Judicial Circuit was presiding over bond hearings on Sept. 9 when a 40-year-old man came before her accused of, among other crimes, stealing an $8,000 set of golf clubs. Williford set bond in the case at $10,000 and then invoked the name of the circuit’s Chief Judge Howard Z. Simms, an avid golfer: “Better be glad it wasn’t Judge Simms’ golf clubs.”

