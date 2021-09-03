Cop Shop Blog

Georgia woman jailed after snapping husband’s bows and arrows in dispute, cops say

One morning in early July, a domestic dispute involving and husband and wife in northern Monroe County was said to have escalated when the wife “broke several bows and arrows” the husband was making, a sheriff’s report said.

The husband, 44, appeared to be moving out of the couple’s home near High Falls Road when the wife, 48, struck the husband with a piece of one of the broken bows. It was not clear what triggered the July 6 episode, but the wife, according to the report, said she had struck the husband with “a little piece of wood” from a bow after she broke “several of the bows in half out of anger.”

The husband didn’t want to press charges, but because the altercation involved an allegation of family violence, the wife was jailed on a simple-battery charge.

Dispatches: There was an odd encounter off Ga. 42 south of Indian Springs on Aug. 5. A woman who was apparently having car trouble pulled into a driveway on Craig Road. According to a sheriff’s report, something was wrong with one of her tires. She jacked the car up and removed the tire, waiting for someone to arrive at the house where she had stopped. Soon enough, someone came and she asked the person to speak to someone from the house and inform them she had broken down. It was unclear from the report whether the woman, from Valdosta, knew the residents. Before long, a man appeared on a small red tractor. But not to help her. Instead, the man moved her car out of the way because it was blocking the driveway. The man on the tractor reportedly told a sheriff’s deputy that someone asked him to move the car, so he “did just that.” But the deputy told the tractor man that because he had damaged the side and bumper of the car while moving it “he would be responsible.” . . . A Monroe sheriff’s deputy stopped a Dodge Dakota at the Dollar General store on High Falls Road after noticing its registration was suspended. The two men riding in the truck were nervous and “physically shaking,” the deputy’s write-up of the June 30 incident noted. One of the men “blurted out” that there was meth in a matchbox on the seat. The deputy also found a needle with “a liquid substance” in it. One of the men claimed it was “insulin,” but when the deputy said he was going to test it to see if it was an illicit drug, the man admitted it was meth.

Joe Kovac Jr.
Joe Kovac Jr.
About Cop Shop

@joekovacjr

A blog by The Telegraph's Joe Kovac Jr., who invites Middle Georgia law enforcement agencies to email word of strange crimes or situations to jkovac@macon.com.

