Cop Shop Blog

Cop Shop

Georgia husband gets ‘suspicious’ after finding ‘butt cheek’ prints on family car

It was just after midnight on the morning of Aug. 15 when a Monroe County sheriff’s deputy answered a call just east of Interstate 75 about a matter described in a report as a “suspicious incident.” It seems that a man who lives on a country lane below Johnstonville Road near Rocky Creek had been, as the man told the deputy, “having issues” with his wife.

The man, an attorney, said he had been living in the couple’s guest house. “When he arrived home tonight,” the deputy’s write-up began, “(the man) noticed that there was a set of butt cheek prints on the trunk of one of the vehicles.”

No, the deputy does not appear to have dusted the posterior prints and the report mentions no explanation for the origin of the dubious derriere. The husband said a smoke detector was missing from the guest house and that a door was unlocked.

He also told the deputy that someone had been “accessing his computers and phones remotely,” the report said, and that the husband was “suspicious” of his wife “and her intentions.”

Dispatches: A woman who was paddleboarding on the Ocmulgee River near Juliette on Aug. 9 reported to sheriff’s officials that she was trying to tie her board to a log when it floated away and washed over the dam. In the process of that calamity, her “bag of belongings” fell in the river. The bag was said to contain her driver’s license, credit cards and a .38-caliber pistol. . . . A Monroe mother reported that her daughter, described in an Aug. 13 sheriff’s write-up as an “unruly juvenile,” had broken a door with a metal pole after an “altercation about showering and wearing a bra.”

News alerts in your inbox

Sign up for email alerts and be the first to know when news breaks.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Profile Image of Joe Kovac Jr.
Joe Kovac Jr.
Joe Kovac Jr. covers crime and courts for The Telegraph with an eye for human-interest stories. Joe is a Warner Robins native and graduate of Warner Robins High. He joined the Telegraph in 1991 after graduating from the University of Georgia. As a Pulliam Fellowship recipient in 1991, Joe worked for the Indianapolis News. His stories have appeared in the Washington Post, the Seattle Times and Atlanta Magazine. He has been a Livingston Award finalist and won numerous Georgia Press Association and Georgia Associated Press awards. Support my work with a digital subscription
  Comments  

About Cop Shop

@joekovacjr

A blog by The Telegraph's Joe Kovac Jr., who invites Middle Georgia law enforcement agencies to email word of strange crimes or situations to jkovac@macon.com.

$2 for 2 months
#ReadLocal

Subscribe for unlimited access to our website, app, eEdition and more

CLAIM OFFER
Copyright Privacy Policy Do Not Sell My Personal Information Terms of Service