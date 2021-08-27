Georgia husband gets ‘suspicious’ after finding ‘butt cheek’ prints on family car

It was just after midnight on the morning of Aug. 15 when a Monroe County sheriff’s deputy answered a call just east of Interstate 75 about a matter described in a report as a “suspicious incident.” It seems that a man who lives on a country lane below Johnstonville Road near Rocky Creek had been, as the man told the deputy, “having issues” with his wife.

The man, an attorney, said he had been living in the couple’s guest house. “When he arrived home tonight,” the deputy’s write-up began, “(the man) noticed that there was a set of butt cheek prints on the trunk of one of the vehicles.”

No, the deputy does not appear to have dusted the posterior prints and the report mentions no explanation for the origin of the dubious derriere. The husband said a smoke detector was missing from the guest house and that a door was unlocked.

He also told the deputy that someone had been “accessing his computers and phones remotely,” the report said, and that the husband was “suspicious” of his wife “and her intentions.”

Dispatches: A woman who was paddleboarding on the Ocmulgee River near Juliette on Aug. 9 reported to sheriff’s officials that she was trying to tie her board to a log when it floated away and washed over the dam. In the process of that calamity, her “bag of belongings” fell in the river. The bag was said to contain her driver’s license, credit cards and a .38-caliber pistol. . . . A Monroe mother reported that her daughter, described in an Aug. 13 sheriff’s write-up as an “unruly juvenile,” had broken a door with a metal pole after an “altercation about showering and wearing a bra.”

News alerts in your inbox Sign up for email alerts and be the first to know when news breaks. Recaptcha SIGN UP This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.