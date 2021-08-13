Georgia man assaults clerk over $500 water bill, cops say, throwing water-meter lock

The man mentioned in the sheriff’s report was described as “an irate customer.” It seemed he had caused a scene during a July 28 outburst at Monroe County’s water department in Forsyth. The man, 47, was said to have been there “complaining about his high water bill and taking out his frustration” on employees there, at one point allegedly throwing a water-meter lock at a receptionist.

A sheriff’s deputy showed up and recognized the man from a past encounter involving water meters at the man’s home, four of which the man was suspected of busting on purpose to avoid paying his bill, the report said. This time, the report noted, “he was upset for having to pay a $500 water bill.”

The man said he hadn’t thrown a lock at the receptionist but that he had tossed it on the counter. He then suggested that he “go home and cool off,” and then he left. The deputy later learned that the man’s water had been or was about to be shut off for nonpayment, and that the lock had been removed by him, the report noted.

“Don’t worry about the reconnect fee,” the man reportedly told the receptionist as he flung the lock, “I took care of it!” A warrant for simple assault was soon sought for the man’s arrest.

Dispatches: On a mid-June afternoon, a Monroe deputy pulled over a Nissan Altima on Interstate 75 north of Forsyth. The car, according to the deputy’s write-up, was “traveling well below the posted speed limit.” The woman driving was “breathing heavily and shaking abnormally,” the report went on, and claimed to be an Uber driver. But there were no Uber signs visible and the car’s registration was suspended. Cops later searched the car and, in the trunk, found a family-size box of Froot Loops cereal. Stuffed inside the box was a plastic container of meth. . . . A sheriff’s deputy was sent to a house on Ruby Road in northern Monroe on July 26. A 40-year-old man there said he had been on a three-way telephone call with his brother, who was incarcerated at the county jail. The other person on the line was a 23-year-old man. The 40-year-old man said that when he asked the younger man where his jailed brother’s truck key and battery were, the younger man, apparently a relative, out of the blue said, “I’m gonna end you and Granny.” The older man said the 23-year-old then drove by his house and tossed out the truck key, yelling an expletive-laden phrase as he rode away.

