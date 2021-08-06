Georgia man jailed after cops find Vaseline smeared in campground shower

A bathroom at Buck Creek Cabin & RV Lots on High Falls Road in northern Monroe County had been padlocked the afternoon that a man staying there allegedly busted into. The man, 42, of Jackson, was said to have damaged a toilet and, as a sheriff’s report of the July 20 incident noted, “spread Vaseline in the shower room.”

It was unclear why the petroleum jelly had been smeared on the floor. The man was staying in camper nearby. When a sheriff’s deputy asked the man if he had gone into the restroom and damaged the commode, the man claimed the toilet was overflowing and that he had put a rag over it.

The report said that when the deputy asked about the Vaseline on the shower floor, the man “just put his head down and didn’t say anything.” He was jailed on a trespassing charge.

Dispatches: At the scene of a dispute on Old Cork Road the evening of July 19, a Monroe sheriff’s deputy encountered a woman posting “No Trespassing” signs at her recently deceased mother’s house. It was there, according to the deputy’s write-up, that some other family members accused the dead woman’s daughter of stealing a pair of jumper cables. . . . On July 17, a couple who live on Franklin Road in southern Monroe County told a sheriff’s deputy that in recent days beer bottles had been tossed in their driveway and that someone had spun tire tracks in their grass. Perhaps most unusual, as an incident report described it, was how an “unknown person had thrown a plastic bag of feces on the barn door.”