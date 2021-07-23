Georgia farmer tells cops that a country neighbor may have cooked his goat

A Monroe County farmer who in May alerted the authorities to the possible presence of a livestock-poaching panther now believes one of the animals he tends may have more recently met a different and perhaps more sinister demise.

As astute Cop Shop readers may recall, the farmer, 65, called Monroe County sheriff’s deputies a couple of months ago to report that a big cat may have slain Bubba, his 200-plus-pound, crystal-white LaMancha dairy goat. Early this month, the farmer called the law again.

A new mystery had presented itself at the farmer’s spread along Blue Ridge School Road in northeastern Monroe County about seven miles east of Interstate 75. The farmer said that on the morning of July 4 he went to the pen where he keeps his goats. A white one, “the biggest goat he had,” according to an incident report, was gone.

The farmer, in the report, went on to say that “he believes one of his neighbors took the goat and cooked it.” The deputy asked the farmer why he thought someone took the goat to eat it. The farmer explained that he had in the past been asked “by multiple neighbors and people associated with them if they could get a goat to cook for get-togethers.”

The farmer said he had given no one permission to do that and told the deputy that the culprit may be someone who lives nearby.

Dispatches: A car was seen weaving down U.S. 41 north of Interstate 475 the afternoon of July 5. A person who called to report the veering car said it had been crossing a double-yellow line, almost hitting oncoming cars. A Monroe sheriff’s deputy spotted the car after it pulled into a driveway on Montpelier Road. The deputy told a woman at the wheel about receiving a call about her erratic driving. The woman, 45, who reportedly smelled of alcohol and was later charged with DUI, replied, “Yeah, I was riding the white line. That’s the way I was taught to drive.” . . . A man on Willis Circle on the north side of Forsyth was apparently involved in a running feud with his sister. On July 2, he called the cops and complained that she had stolen the key to his tractor. The sister denied taking it, telling a sheriff’s deputy that she “has no idea what a tractor key looks like.”