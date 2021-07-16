Middle Georgia girl slings fit — and mop water — when mom makes her do chores

There was a “civil disturbance” reported off Pea Ridge Road in Monroe County the evening of June 24. A woman on a side street there said she had locked her daughter out of their house for, as the report put it, “(the daughter) not wanting to do her chores.”

The mother said that when she went outside, the daughter, whose age was not noted, “swung a mop, throwing water on” the mother. The daughter told the deputy that her mother “made her mad by dumping out her bottle of water.”

The daughter, according to the report, said she also threw food at her mom and “also admitted to swinging the mop to throw water.” No charges were filed, but the mother was put in touch with a family-services organization for, as the report put it, “advice on how to handle the situation.”

Dispatches: In early May, a Monroe sheriff’s deputy handled a four-wheeler wreck in which a man reportedly fell off the vehicle near Opossum Branch. The victim was talking gibberish and the deputy asked him if he had been drinking alcohol or using drugs. “I’m gonna be honest with you,” came the nonsensical reply, according to an incident report, “them them bang bang whoop.” The man them “became aggressive” and later said, “Hey, what I did today is mine them hmm them punk punk this.” The deputy again asked the man how much he’d had to drink, but the man just whistled “then mumbled more words” the deputy couldn’t understand. The man was jailed on a DUI-refusal citation. . . . A shoeless, shirtless drunken-driving suspect in southern Monroe County late one night in mid-May appeared to have no idea where he was. He told a sheriff’s deputy he was in a subdivision in Bibb County with his friends when in fact he was several miles away in the middle of a country road. The man, 21, admitted have smoked marijuana, which he reeked of, according to a report. On the way to jail, the man kept asking where he was and whether the deputy happened to have found his shoes. The deputy, it appeared, had not.