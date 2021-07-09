Georgia brothers brawl after ‘lazy’ one refuses to take out mom’s trash

On the night of June 26, a 52-year-old Juliette-area man went to his mother’s house on Ga. 87, a highway that runs along the Ocmulgee River in eastern Monroe County.

The man had gone there to take out the trash, according to a sheriff’s report, which noted that when he arrived he encountered his younger brother, 44, asleep on a couch. The younger man said he was awakened by his sibling and told “he should be taking out the trash,” the report said, adding that his big brother then “charged at him” and “punched him in the face.”

The older man later told a sheriff’s deputy that he had gone to take out their mother’s trash because his brother “is too lazy to do it.” The big brother said he “accidentally woke” his younger brother and that when he did the younger one “said something,” telling the elder sibling that “he should be the one taking the trash out.”

The older man said his brother punched him several times in the face and “knocked his teeth backwards.”

The younger brother was arrested, charged with battery.

Dispatches: A domestic dispute on Blue Ridge School Road in Monroe County came to the attention of a sheriff’s deputy the afternoon of June 12. A woman there said she was trying to collect her belongings — a cellphone and some car keys — but that a 42-year-old man she knows refused to give them to her. The man reportedly tossed the phone somewhere along the road and was looking for it. The man, it turned out, was wanted on other charges and the deputy handcuffed him, noticing then that the man smelled of alcohol. The deputy asked the fellow if he had been drinking. “Hell, yeah,” the man replied. The phone was never found, but the man was also cited for public drunkenness. The woman involved said the man “gets like this when he drinks.” . . . On June 21, a man and woman were arrested on theft charges after someone reported them stealing peaches from an orchard near Culloden. The man told a sheriff’s deputy that he and the woman had only been picking up peaches that had fallen from the trees. According to the deputy’s report, the man said that “he knew he shouldn’t have taken them, but didn’t think it would be a big deal if he took the ones from the ground.”