Georgia man threatens to shoot Butts County teen for urinating on toilet seat, cops say

A Butts County 19-year-old told the police he was unaware that he may have urinated on a toilet seat at the maintenance shop where he works.

But on the afternoon of June 1, a sheriff’s deputy in neighboring Monroe County was sent to the shop on High Falls Road to see what was the matter. The teen told the deputy he had used the restroom and gone out to finish working when a man “came outside and began to yell about the pee on the toilet seat.”

The man, 36, was then said to have pulled out a handgun, cocked it and, according to an incident report, told the teen, “Come down here, I’m gonna shoot you in your (redacted).”

The deputy spoke to the alleged gunman who admitted having confronted “everyone outside the business in reference to pee being on the toilet seat,” the report added.

The man was arrested on aggravated assault and other charges. The report said he first claimed to have pointed a “radar gun” at the teen but later, after a pistol turned up hidden in box of glass doors, the man said he lied because, as the report put it, “he was scared.”

Dispatches: A Forsyth man and woman went to the sheriff’s office in early June because a neighbor of theirs on Colvin Road would not, as an incident report noted, “stop contacting them.” The neighbor, they said, had left voicemails, calling the man who was complaining a vulgar term “multiple times.” The man complaining said the neighbor also sent him a text message saying he would “kick” the man’s rear end. . . . A man on Morgan Road called the police on his son June 13 for allegedly stealing his tractor’s battery. . . . On June 11, someone on Buck Creek Road in northern Monroe reported that a man was “beating on people’s doors” at 4 a.m. and yelling foul language, a sheriff’s report said. At one of the houses, the man, 42, was said to have tied his dog to a post on the front porch and left it. He was later caught and charged with disorderly conduct and possession of meth.