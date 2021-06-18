Cop Shop Blog

Man leaps onto Georgia cop’s patrol car to ‘prove a point’ and is shot with Taser

One evening last month, a Monroe County sheriff’s deputy was sent to check on “a civil dispute” at a woman’s house on Mayfield Road. The woman said she wanted some people living there to leave.

It wasn’t clear whether what happened when the deputy arrived had anything to do with the dispute, but it was notable because of what a man there reportedly did: He ran onto the hood of the deputy’s patrol car.

A write-up of the May 13 episode said the man, 37, of Atlanta, jumped off the car after cracking its windshield, just as the deputy was drawing his Taser.

“I then deployed the Taser and the male subject had full body incapacitation,” the deputy’s report noted. “The male then continued to resist arrest by attempting to pull out the Taser probes.”

After he was handcuffed, the man told the deputy, “I just wanted to prove a point.”

When asked what point he was trying to prove, the man replied, “I don’t know.”

He was charged with obstruction and taken to jail. The unwanted people staying at the house packed their belongings and left.

Dispatches: In early May, a Butts County woman called the cops to report that another woman, who is married to a male friend of hers, “was jealous of her friendship” with the husband and was sending her rude and threatening Facebook messages. . . . A 44-year-old Macon man who, during his first-appearance before a magistrate on charges of obstruction of a law enforcement officer and disorderly conduct on June 4, was recognized by the judge as having recently been released from jail. But now he was back. “You know how to avoid coming back here, don’t you?” the judge asked. The man grinned and said, “I guess to put some duct tape over my mouth.”

