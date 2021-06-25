GA woman weaving down I-75 arrested with open container of ‘Sex on the Beach’ cocktail

A call went out over the police radio in Monroe County on the afternoon of May 25 about a Jeep Patriot on Interstate 75 that was “driving all over the road.”

A sheriff’s deputy spotted the compact SUV weaving just north of Forsyth and pulled it over.

An Albany woman at the wheel smelled of alcohol and, according to an incident report, had red, glassy eyes and slurred speech.

In a cup holder near the driver’s seat, the deputy noticed an open bottle of a cocktail concoction known as “Sex on the Beach.”

Asked how much she’d had to drink that day, the woman said, “Only one,” the report noted.

The driver, 39, then said to the deputy, “You’re going to take me to jail, aren’t you?”

The deputy had the woman perform some roadside sobriety tests, which she was said to have bombed.

The deputy asked the woman again how much she’d had to drink.

This time she said, “Two.”

The deputy handcuffed the woman and told her she was being arrested for drunken driving.

Dispatches: On May 27, a man who lives in the countryside northeast of High Falls reported, as a sheriff’s report put it, that “his neighbor’s dogs had killed a small rabbit next to his yard.” . . . A suspicious man who’d been seen outside the post office in Juliette was told to stay away unless he had “official business” there, a sheriff’s report said. The report mentioned that the man was thought to have been stalking someone and the person had reported him. The man said he was just there protecting the person. He claimed that game wardens had told him there were “mountain lions, hyenas, and cheetahs in the woods” nearby and that he was there “to make noise to keep those animals away.”