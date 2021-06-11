Georgia man tries to run over nephew with lawn mower when nephew sprays him with hose

In the oft-ineloquent language of police reports, a fight will sometimes be written up as a “physical altercation.”

That was the case in a sheriff’s deputy’s account of a May 23 fray in Monroe County.

A 60-year-old man summoned the law to Old Cork Road and, while drinking “an alcoholic beverage,” the man informed a sheriff’s deputy that his nephew, who is in his late 20s, had punched him behind his right ear “multiple times.”

The uncle explained that for whatever reason he and his nephew are “not supposed to be around one another.”

And they would not have been, as the deputy’s report pointed out, had the uncle not “felt the need to go over to his mother’s house to cut grass.”

For it was there that the uncle encountered the nephew, who was living at the mother’s home.

The deputy later spoke to the nephew, who said he had told his uncle to leave but that when the uncle refused, fisticuffs ensued.

The nephew said he picked up a water hose and sprayed his uncle, who was by then riding on a lawn mower and cutting the grass.

It was then that the uncle reportedly tried to run down the nephew with the mower.

The nephew leaped out of the way.

He soon pounced onto the back of the mower “and began striking” his uncle in the back of the head, the report said.

The two were cited for disorderly conduct.

According to the report, a woman related to the pair said the uncle was “bad” to drink and the nephew “is very violent.”

Dispatches: On May 25, a man on Buck Creek Road in Monroe County told a sheriff’s deputy that someone may have stolen his dog, Thunder, described in a report as a black-and-white “pit bull mix.” The dog, the man went on, “never got out and he would never go past the Invisible Fence.” . . . Someone on Lakeshore Drive on the north side of Forsyth reported in late April that a neighbor’s “two small dogs” had been barking “constantly” one night from 7 p.m. till 1 a.m. A county ordinance notes that a dog becomes a legal “nuisance” when it barks “for a period of more than 15 minutes” straight, or for a period of 30 minutes “if the said period of barking is intermittent.”