Burrito flies as Georgia teen gets black eye after she says her friend ‘attacked’

A 17-year-old Monroe County girl told the cops that she and a friend went to a Forsyth tanning salon on May 17 and then hung out at a tire store with the boyfriend of one of the girls.

While they were at the tire establishment, according to a Monroe sheriff’s report filed by the 17-year-old, the girl she’d met at the tanning parlor flung water on her.

Because the 17-year-old figured the water had been slung “in a joking manner,” she responded by throwing a burrito. The sheriff’s report was scant on details about where the burrito had come from or what damage it may have caused.

But what happened next was no joke. The girl who’d had the burrito hurled her way “became irate and started to attack” the burrito tosser in the parking lot, the report said. The 17-year-old suffered a black eye, a busted lip and a laceration to one of her ears, the report added. The victim didn’t want to press charges.

Dispatches: There was a report of 10 small goats on the loose along Woodward Road in Monroe County the morning of May 15. A sheriff’s deputy helped corral them. . . . While a witness in a murder trial was on the stand in Bibb County Superior Court on May 26, the witness recalled hearing the victim, prior to being shot, taunting a gunman and saying, “Go ahead, (expletive) me up!” The witness then said, “Excuse my language.” To which the judge replied, “There’s been worse said in here.” . . . The dialogue was not related to similar phrasing contained in a Monroe sheriff’s report on May 12. A man told a sheriff’s deputy there that he had posted a comment on Facebook “about the service he received” and “about a dish” at Grits Cafe in Forsyth. It was not noted in the report what exactly the comment said, just that the man who posted it said he received a text message soon afterward from an unknown number that said someone “will (expletive) him up.”