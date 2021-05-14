Naked Georgia man chants to Satan then begs cop to take him to Dairy Queen

Around his otherwise unclothed body, a man yelling gibberish while allegedly tearing up his girlfriend’s car wore a blue shirt expertly tied to his waist that, as a sheriff’s deputy’s report adroitly noted, “covered his genitals.”

On the morning of April 27, the Putnam County deputy who met up with the curiously attired fellow recalled him from past encounters. This time the man, 51, was making a scene outside a house on Possum Point Drive.

The deputy asked the man why he was in the buff. The man motioned to the blue shirt tied below. Then he said that while there may have been a report of a domestic disturbance that, no, he and his live-in girlfriend had not been quarreling.

The deputy’s report went on to describe how taillight shards from the girlfriend’s Chrysler Pacifica were scattered on the ground. When asked what happened to the car, the man told the deputy that he smashed the lights and then he went back to yelling.

“(He) ripped some more of the (taillight) off the vehicle and threw it,” the deputy’s write-up said.

In the house, the man’s girlfriend confirmed that they had not been fighting. She just figured her boyfriend was outside “having an argument with himself.”

She added that he had “been acting crazy this morning.”

The deputy soon encouraged the man to get dressed and the man obliged, hollering unintelligible incantations as he did. Then he asked to be locked up before resuming chants the man claimed were of Navajo derivation.

On the ride to jail on charges of criminal damage, the guy continued humming, this time informing the deputy that he was “talking to Satan.”

A few block south of the county lockup on Oak Street, the man made an interesting proposal.

“(He) told me if I stopped at Dairy Queen and got him a Diet Coke and ice cream, he promised to stop acting this way,” the deputy’s report said.

When the man’s offer was declined, he “became upset and told (the deputy) he would not eat the jail lunch because he was vegan.”

Dispatches: A Henry County man who was pulled over for allegedly speeding in Monroe County on March 10 later argued that his license had not been suspended and that he didn’t need to get out of his car when a cop ordered him to. After the man was handcuffed and arrested, deputies found what were described in a report as 160 grams of “THC Cannabis-infused gummies” in his front seat. . . . Several months ago, a Jackson man claimed, as a Monroe sheriff’s report noted, that a woman he knew was selling a bottle of wine that belonged to him. Details were sketchy, but the man reportedly offered a relative $100 “to steal the bottle and give it to him.” When the relative refused, the man allegedly threatened to drive his 18-wheeler through the supposed bottle pilferer’s house.