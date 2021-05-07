Cops nab Butts County man while he’s ‘using the bathroom’ in a 5-gallon bucket

On the morning of April 14, Monroe County sheriff’s investigators were doing their best to track down a wanted man from neighboring Butts County.

The man, 47, was said to have been sought because he had “active warrants” and was also in violation of his probation.

The investigators were alerted that the man, who has been to prison four times on drug charges, may be at a house on Box Ankle Road near the Towaliga River. When the deputies got there, one of them saw through a window that someone inside was rushing toward the back door.

One of the investigators yelled, “Sheriff’s office!” and went in after the person. Inside, there was a woman on the floor asleep behind the door. One of the cops, according to a sheriff’s report, told the other person inside to “come out.”

At that point, one of the cops heard “a voice” coming from the back of the house and soon encountered the wanted man who was, as the report noted, “sitting on a five-gallon bucket using the bathroom.”

The report doesn’t say what happened immediately thereafter, just that the man was arrested and that investigators found meth, a meth pipe and some marijuana that the man reportedly said “is mine.”

Dispatches: Earlier this year, a Monroe County man who was moving to Wyoming later told sheriff’s deputies that he hired some movers. The man said that during the move in January he “overheard several movers comment” about how he had “nice belongings.” When said belongings began to arrive at the man’s new home out west, he noticed several items missing. The man said he reported the apparent theft after seeing one of the movers wearing his winter coat. . . . A Monroe sheriff’s deputy pulled over a car on Interstate 75 near Forsyth on April 7 for having too-dark window tinting. The deputy noted being “overwhelmed by the odor of marijuana” upon walking up to the Dodge Charger in question. Pot smoke was said to have been pouring from the windows, that the two guys inside had been “hot boxing” or “riding down the road smoking marijuana.” The deputy asked the guys if there was any weed in the car. They said there was not. They said the Dodge belonged to a fellow named Kevin, their friend. When the deputy asked about a bag in the back seat that later turned out of have five large bags of marijuana in it, the guys said the bag was, you guessed it, “Kevin’s bag.” The two were jailed for possession-with-intent. “Kevin” was not.