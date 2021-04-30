Cop Shop Blog

Dog bites man, man stabs dog — or vice versa, depending on whose story you believe

On the afternoon of April 14, a Monroe County sheriff’s deputy was dispatched to a call on Garr Road near High Falls in the northern part of the county.

According to the deputy’s report, the call involved “an animal complaint and civil dispute.”

When the deputy arrived, a man told the deputy that his “brown in color” pit bull — dog’s name not noted — had escaped from a fenced area and been stabbed by a neighbor.

The dog’s owner said he wasn’t sure whether the neighbor “stabbed the dog first or if the pit bull bit (the neighbor) first.”

Meanwhile, the neighbor, 48, was being treated by EMTs nearby.

The neighbor told the deputy that he had been walking down the road when the pit bull “came up to him and bit his lower calf.”

The neighbor said he fell and that the dog, whose condition was not noted in the report, “then attacked his arm, causing it to bleed profusely.”

The neighbor, the write-up went on, also said he “stabbed the dog with his pocket knife to get the dog off him.”

Dispatches: A woman who lives near High Falls called the cops April 16 to report that her boyfriend was refusing to leave. When a sheriff’s deputy spoke to the boyfriend, the boyfriend said he didn’t want to leave because his girlfriend’s roommate was “brainwashing her.” . . . A Juliette man showed up at the Monroe DA’s office on April 14 and, according to a sheriff’s report, “began to cause a disturbance.” The man, 26, was later jailed on a disorderly conduct charge after he was said to have been “very angry and confrontational,” claiming that he was “an informant for the federal government.”

