Shot fired as GA man leads cops on a 100-mph chase with $17K in a bag around his neck

“Don’t do it,” the sheriff’s deputy said.

But the Warner Robins man he had just pulled over apparently did not listen.

The Monroe County deputy had stopped the man on Interstate 75 north of Forsyth for following another car too closely. The man, 30, was at the wheel of a rented 2020 Chevy Malibu.

According to the deputy’s report, the deputy was “overwhelmed” by the raw reek of marijuana as he walked up to it.

While waiting to see if the man’s driver’s license was valid, the deputy noticed the man “reach down and grab the gear shifting knob and (begin) to place the car into drive,” the deputy’s write-up of the April 5 incident noted. “I gave (him) a loud verbal command of ‘Don’t do it,’” but the man reportedly drove off anyway.

The deputy,“in an effort to disable (the man’s) vehicle and help protect the motoring public from a high-speed chase,” fired a single shot into Chevy’s right-rear tire, the report said.

But the car kept going, prompting a 100-plus-mph pursuit.

The chase up the freeway toward High Falls went on for 10 or so miles before the deputy rammed the back-end of the Malibu and spun it out.

After the driver was caught, as the deputy was handcuffing him the deputy noticed that, oddly enough, the man was wearing what was described as “a black bag around his neck,” the report said.

Upon searching the bag, the deputy found $17,801 cash inside.

On the ride to jail, the man reportedly told the deputy, “That money in the bag is mine. You better count it in front of me.”

It was unclear why the man had that much money with him, but along with numerous traffic offenses he was charged with possession of marijuana and narcotics.

Dispatches: On April 7, a Forsyth woman walked into the Monroe County Sheriff’s Office lobby to report, as a write-up of the incident put it, that “she believed FBI agents put cameras in her home and were watching her as she undressed.” . . . A Monroe sheriff’s sergeant answered a call about “damage to property” at a house on Old Indian Springs Road the morning of March 26. A man there said that his wife, from whom he was separated, had broken a window and a door on his storage building. The sergeant spoke to the man’s wife, who admitted breaking into the building “because it was raining outside.” She said, as the sergeant’s report noted, that she used the building as “a place to smoke her cigarettes when the weather is bad.” The husband did not pursue charges.