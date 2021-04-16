On the evening of March 29, a Monroe County sheriff’s deputy was dispatched to answer a call on Box Ankle Road.

The call, as the deputy’s write-up of the incident would later note, was “in reference to someone keeping a pet.”

But, no, this was no pet-sitting situation. It involved a 40-year-old woman who said her daughter’s ex-boyfriend had at some point given the daughter a lizard “as a gift,” the report said.

Details were scant. Neither the reptile’s name nor its species were mentioned, but gift or no, in the wake of an unspecified spat, it seemed the ex-boyfriend now wanted the lizard back.

The deputy spoke to the ex-boyfriend, who according to the report, said “he brought the lizard to his ex-girlfriend’s house, they had an argument, and (she) asked him to leave without giving the lizard back.”

It was unclear how or if the dispute was settled. The deputy told the at-odds parties that lizard-custody battles were “a civil matter” outside the purview of law enforcement.

Dispatches: A woman on Pioneer Trail in northern Monroe County reported that someone had been “writing on country road signs” there near the High Falls Road intersection. Exactly what had been written, in “what appeared to be green spray paint,” remains a mystery as a sheriff’s report merely notes that a “stop ahead” sign had something “vulgar” on it. “The road department was notified,” the report said, “and pictures were taken of the sign.” . . . A man and a woman from the south side of Atlanta made the mistake of falling asleep in their Chevy pickup truck with an open bottle of alcohol between them on New Forsyth Road near Bolingbroke the afternoon of April 2. A sheriff’s deputy who roused the pair later learned they were headed to Savannah but were low on gas and lower on money. But not too low apparently to afford a bag of meth that the woman allegedly had hidden in one of her socks. The man said they’d pulled off the interstate and were “looking for scrap metal.” Instead they found handcuffs and were jailed on drug-possession charges.