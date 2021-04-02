Georgia man claims he tried to halt car thief by pretending his pliers were a pistol

A man who claimed that his Chrysler 300 was missing said he spotted the car the morning of March 16 near High Falls Road in northern Monroe County. The man, 37, of Barnesville, told a sheriff’s deputy that the car was parked in a driveway. There was someone at the wheel.

The man, who’d been traveling in another automobile, went on to explain, as the deputy’s report noted, that “he wasn’t able to see who was driving, but they attempted to take off and he tried stopping them by using a pair of pliers.”

The deputy at that point asked the fellow the obvious question: How was the guy planning to stop the car with pliers? “He stated,” the report went on, “he turned (the pliers) around and held them out to look like a gun.”

The supposed gambit failed. Then the deputy learned more. The deputy asked the man if he knew who might have taken the car. The man said he believed that his wife may have it, that she had not been answering his calls or text messages. The man, who said he was in the process of moving out of his marital home, also said his wife “gets on meth real bad” and that they’d had a fight the night before.

The man’s wife later told the deputy a different story. She said her husband had confronted her, tried to block the road and pulled an actual gun on her. She said she was seeking a restraining order.

Dispatches: A woman on Box Ankle Road north of Forsyth reported a clash with a neighbor. A brief sheriff’s write-up said the dispute “stemmed from an incident involving” their dogs. The woman said the neighbor had walked into her driveway and several times shouted, “Dog killer!” . . . A Loganville man at the wheel of a Nissan Sentra was pulled over for following too closely on Interstate 75 near Forsyth in mid-March. The man, 20, said the scent of marijuana in his car was from a friend who’d been in the automobile a few days earlier. The driver said there were no weapons and nothing illegal was in the car. But a search of the Nissan turned up a “small amount” of weed and a Sig Sauer 9 mm pistol that had been reported stolen in Doraville. The driver said the gun was his grandpa’s. A Monroe deputy asked the driver why hadn’t told the deputy about the gun. “(He) informed me that he didn’t know who the firearm belonged to,” the deputy’s report said. “I informed (the driver) that he just told me that the firearm belonged to his grandfather, to which he replied, ‘I didn’t say that.’” The driver was informed the conversation was being recorded and he was being charged with theft by receiving and drug possession.