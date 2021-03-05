Naked man on dock at Georgia lake also trimmed his hedges in nude, women tell cops

On the afternoon of Feb. 23, a Putnam County sheriff’s deputy received a call about a man “being naked” in a yard in the upper reaches of Lake Sinclair.

The man, 68, apparently lives at a house on the waterfront there along North Steel Bridge Road. According to an incident report, a neighbor of his, a woman, told the deputy that she had seen the man “lying on his dock naked...”

She said that soon afterward she spotted the guy again. This time he was sitting on his porch and fondling himself as she did yard work. The woman called a neighbor, another woman, who later informed the deputy that she had seen the man out in his yard “on multiple occasions naked,” including on Memorial Day weekend last year.

The second woman said she had recorded video footage using her phone’s camera in January of the man “out in his yard in plain sight completely naked, hedging his bushes next to his house.” The man had been warned by the cops before about “being naked in his yard,” and when called about the most recent alleged au naturel episode, the Putnam deputy knocked on his door.

The man “admitted to being on his dock and back patio naked,” the deputy’s report noted. “(He) said he did not realize anyone was watching.” The man was jailed on a charge of public indecency, a misdemeanor.

Dispatches: On Blount Road in northern Monroe County, not far from Gilmore Branch and just east of High Falls, there was a “disturbance” reported Feb. 15. A sheriff’s deputy sent to handle it encountered a 27-year-old man outside a house there. He said he had “become upset” with his grandfather for “messing with him,” the deputy’s report said, though it did not elaborate. The young man was said to be “unsteady on his feet and slurring his words.” Asked if he had been drinking, he laughed and said, yes, that it was his birthday and he had downed some Fireball whiskey. The grandfather informed the deputy that the 27-year-old had been yelling and throwing things. The deputy’s write-up mentioned a broken coffee table. The grandson reportedly then started hollering at the grandfather and the younger man was jailed for disorderly conduct. . . . A woman in south Monroe County who owns a pair of pit bulls told the cops her dogs vanished in mid-February. The woman said she needed to get in touch with a neighbor because she was concerned that the dogs may have killed some of the neighbor’s chickens. The deputy later spoke to the neighbor, who said she had not seen the dogs lately. “However,” the deputy’s report went on, “she believes they are responsible for the slaying of the chickens in her yard.” The woman said she was not interested in talking to the dogs’ owner “to discuss compensation.”