Georgia cop catches couple in car with pants down, then sniffs out more trouble

It was going on 3 a.m. one day in early December when a Monroe County sheriff’s deputy on patrol near the town of Bolingbroke spotted a car in a dead-end with its lights off. The car, a 2007 Honda Accord, looked empty.

Even so, the deputy drove closer to the car on Barrystone Road, and as he noted in his report, he soon saw that a man and a woman were in the back seat: “It appeared that the subjects (were) attempting to put on their pants.”

The deputy added that “once the subjects were clothed,” he spoke to them and, as he put it, immediately “smelled the odor of marijuana.” The pair, whose ages weren’t noted, were asked to step out of the car. A small bag of weed was later found near the car’s gear shift.

On the ground beside the car, the deputy spotted tossed-out ketchup packets “and other trash that appeared to have come from inside the vehicle.” In the trash pile, the deputy found a marijuana cigarette and a small plastic bag of suspected cocaine.

The discovery prompted the woman to become “upset” and say “she did not know what that was and that (the guy) just gave it to her and told her to throw it out,” the report said. The guy said the coke was his and he was jailed on drug-possession charges.

Dispatches: In early January, a woman on Maynard Church Road was reportedly injured when she was run over by her own vehicle. The woman, 55, stepped out to open a gate, a Monroe sheriff’s report said, and her 2005 Ford Ranger “came out of gear and began rolling. … (She) attempted to stop the truck, but she was knocked down by the truck door and the vehicle rolled over her hip.” . . . Two days before Christmas, a sheriff’s deputy was sent to Creekside Mobile Home Park in Monroe County to answer a call about “a civil disturbance” in which a woman had allegedly taken $800 from a man. What’s more, as a report noted, “he was now chasing her down Juliette Road.” The woman, 22, said she had received the $800 from the man “for sex.” The man, 56, told the deputy that he and the woman had been in a relationship “for a while” and that she asked him for money because “she owed several drug dealers money.” The woman, according to the write-up, gave the deputy a fake name and when her real name was revealed it turned out she was wanted for an alleged probation violation. A search of a book bag she was toting was said to contain meth and heroin, which led to additional charges for drug possession. Before going to jail, the woman returned the man’s money.