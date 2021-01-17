GA man at care home tells cops he whacked woman with broomstick to relieve his stress

A sheriff’s deputy in Monroe County was sent to Whispering Pines, an assisted-living home near Bolingbroke, to check on what was described as “a disturbance.” When the deputy got there on the morning of Dec. 31, he spoke to the caregiver for a 64-year-old woman who, according to an incident report, said the woman had been struck “over the head with a broomstick multiple times.”

The victim, meanwhile, was seen holding a paper towel to her head. The deputy noted that he saw blood and called an ambulance to check on her. The deputy asked where the culprit was and was directed to a room down the hall. It was there the deputy encountered a 52-year-old man who claimed the woman he’d struck with the broomstick had, according to the report, been “putting stuff in his room causing ants.”

The deputy’s write-up went on to note that “I asked how he knew she was doing that and he did not provide an answer. I asked why he hit (the woman) over the head and he laughed and said it was a good relief to his stress.” The man was arrested for battery.

Dispatches: A Monroe deputy answered an “animal complaint” on Jan. 3 at a house on Taylor Road near Rum Creek and Ga. 87 on the east side of the county. A man there said a brindle-colored dog had attacked one of his chickens. The man, according to the deputy’s report, “advised he was missing a chicken. … (Then) showed me 2 piles of feathers from 1 of his chickens.” The man said the dog came from a neighbor’s yard. The man didn’t wish to press charges. He said he just wanted the dog to stay away. The deputy spoke to the neighbor who said his grandchild let the dog out by mistake. The neighbor said he would pay for the slain chicken. . . . A man on Reedy Creek Road near Smarr called the law Dec. 18 and said he had, according to a sheriff’s report, allowed his ex-girlfriend and her new boyfriend, Bo, to move in with him. The man, 57, said he wanted the ex, 31, to move out. The ex-girlfriend, the write-up went on, told a sheriff’s deputy that the man was mad “due to her telling him that they will not get back into a relationship.” The woman ended up being leaving, though. When the deputy discovered she was wanted for a probation violation, the woman was arrested.