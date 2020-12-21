The pizza was late and the man delivering it brought a gun, Georgia cops say

On the night of Dec. 9, a couple on the northwest side of Forsyth called in an order to Marco’s Pizza. The pizza was late and what happened next was described in a Monroe County sheriff’s report as “a dispute between two subjects.” It seems the guy who delivered the pizza was the first to call the cops. He told a sheriff’s deputy that the pizza was late because someone at the restaurant sent it to the wrong address. The delivery driver said he wanted to report the encounter because a man who’d ordered the pizza “was upset the pizza was late” and that the customer, when the pizza finally arrived, snatched it out of the driver’s hand, “pushed him and closed the door,” the report said. The driver said the customer never paid for the pizza, the variety of which was not mentioned in the write-up. Later, the deputy was called to Marco’s where the customer had shown up and said the driver had been “very rude” and threatening, the report added. The customer said the driver “was wearing a pistol on his hip and … he stated, ‘I got something for you,’” before handing over the pizza and continuing “to be rude” and using his foot to block the door from closing. The customer said he pushed the driver so he could shut the door. “Both parties,” the report said, “were able to come to an agreement on the pizza.”

Dispatches: In the wee hours of Nov. 8, a tractor-trailer rig was said to be “all over the roadway” on Interstate 475 headed toward I-75. A Monroe sheriff’s deputy pulled the truck over. It was from Texas. The deputy, upon walking up to the cab, noted in a report that the rig’s driver put “a handful of something in his mouth.” The driver, who smelled of alcohol and whose eyes were glassy and bloodshot, said he was eating banana chips. The driver said he didn’t drink, but when asked when he’d last had alcohol, he replied, “Last night.” He then failed a sobriety test and was charged with DUI. An open, 16-ounce Coors Light was found inside the truck. . . . A man who lives on Ensign Road in Monroe County reported a theft Dec. 6. He said someone, possibly his former landlord, had stolen something. That something was described in a sheriff’s report as “an old transmission and motor from a Ford Ranger he previously owned (that was) sitting by a tree in his front yard.”