Georgia dad reports finding ‘recording device’ in child’s stuffed animal

A Monroe County man called the cops earlier this month and, according to a sheriff’s report, informed them of “finding a recording device inside his child’s stuffed animal.”

The man said he had picked up his child from his ex-wife, the child’s mother, that day and, the Dec. 5 report went on, “while playing with (the child’s) stuffed animal, he made a mistake and dropped the stuffed animal on his kitchen table. (He) noticed when the stuffed animal hit the table, it made a clanking noise.”

The report said that was when the father “noticed something hard was inside the stuffed animal’s leg.” After noticing “a spot on the stuffed animal that had been restitched … he opened the (stitching) to find a recording device.”

The man, who suspected his ex, said he had been in touch with a lawyer who suggested he file a police report. The deputy took photos of the device and returned it to the man. It wasn’t clear whether the matter was being investigated.

Dispatches: A man toting a BB gun who was said to be “banging” on a door at a house on Boxankle Road north of Forsyth the evening of Nov. 26 was soon arrested. According to a sheriff’s report, people inside the house apparently knew the unwanted visitor. They said he was there “to try and get beer and cigarettes,” the report noted, adding that a woman at the house said the guy “had been drinking all day.” A sheriff’s deputy told the man to leave. But less than 45 minutes later, the deputy was called back to the house. The supposed beer seeker had returned. He was jailed on trespassing and disorderly conduct charges. . . . An Atlanta man driving a 2018 Nissan Altima was said to have been weaving and traveling too slowly on Interstate 75 north of Forsyth the afternoon of Oct. 28. When a deputy pulled the man over, the man was “extremely nervous” and “physically shaking,” an incident report said. The man, 28, was asked if there was “anything illegal” in the car. The man said no. He also said he couldn’t give a deputy permission to search the car because it belonged to his mother. “It’s not my vehicle,” the man reportedly said. A drug-sniffing dog was brought in and it “alerted” on the car. Inside, cops were said to have found what was described as “a large plastic bag containing a Fruity Pebble marijuana edible” in a book bag. Informed of the discovery, the driver said he “forgot” it was in his bag. He was jailed on a drug-possession charge.

News alerts in your inbox Sign up for email alerts and be the first to know when news breaks. Recaptcha SIGN UP This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.