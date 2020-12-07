Dog triggers 911 call in ‘domestic dispute’ aboard Florida-bound RV on I-75

On occasion, the police in places along freeways receive calls from motorists while they are in transit, passing though. One such incident presented itself the afternoon of Nov. 1 in Forsyth.

A Monroe County sheriff’s deputy was dispatched to check on what was described in his report as “a rolling domestic dispute in a tan in color RV traveling” south. The deputy noted that he positioned his patrol car at a spot off Interstate 75 near the main Forsyth exit to “intercept the vehicle” in question. The RV cruised by and it was pulled over.

The driver, a Crescent, Florida, man, stepped out of the RV. “He explained that he had just been telling his wife … to get the dog from out of the front of the RV because he was driving,” the deputy’s report said. The dog’s name and breed were not mentioned, nor was it noted where the couple had been traveling from.

But the man said his wife had been “in the far rear of the RV for the whole trip” and that he had “been yelling (at her) to try to find out where she wanted to stop the RV since (she) had mentioned staying at a campground for the night.” The wife, however, complained that her husband had “been yelling at her during their trip.” The deputy wrote that he asked the pair “if they could continue their trip without any further complications and they both stated yes.”

Dispatches: A Monroe sheriff’s deputy whiffed “a slight odor of raw marijuana” after pulling over a 2004 Chrysler Sebring on I-75. After cops began searching the car on the afternoon of Nov. 23, the driver, a 21-year-old from Brunswick, was asked to open the car’s trunk. The driver said he couldn’t, that it “was stuck,” the deputy’s report noted. The deputy then noticed the driver bow his head and close his eyes “as if he were praying.” Soon after, another deputy used the car’s key and “opened the trunk with no problem.” There cops found two glass jars with a total of five plastic bags of weed in them. . . . A couple on Buck Creek Road near High Falls reported a burglary in late November. They’d been gone a couple of days and returned home to find a water hose hooked up to their camper. When they went inside and looked in the toilet, as a sheriff’s report noted, they noticed someone had, well, left a deposit. “They were advised,” the report went on, “to place locks on their possessions before leaving town in the future.”

News alerts in your inbox Sign up for email alerts and be the first to know when news breaks. Recaptcha SIGN UP This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.