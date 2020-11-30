Man who lives by Georgia golf course tells cop a golfer threatened to have him shot

There was a report of a “terroristic threat” made earlier this month at a Monroe County golf course. A man who lives at River Forest Golf Club along the Little Towaliga River north of Johnstonville Road told a sheriff’s deputy that while he was “standing on the edge of his property overlooking the golf course, someone in a golf cart threatened him.”

The deputy’s write-up of the Nov. 8 incident goes on to say that the man, 67, said one golfer in the cart said to another golfer, “Hey! Let’s go see how (expletive) up he is today.”

It was unclear what the remark implied. But the man, upon hearing it, asked the golfer to repeat it.

“The golfer,” according to the report, “approached him and stated, ‘Who you think you’re talking to? I’ll kick your (expletive) and have someone to shoot you!”

The resident apparently recorded video footage of the encounter but declined to show it to the deputy. He said he and at least one of the golfers “have an ongoing court matter.” The resident said he wanted to file a report nonetheless so that “if he were killed … a report would be evidence someone was after him.”

Dispatches: In late October, a family that lives along Ga. 42 near Russellville reported “a fight between two brothers.” The pair, in their late 40s, were arguing in the yard when a Monroe sheriff’s deputy arrived. The younger brother claimed that his older sibling had “shut off” his water. The older brother said that wasn’t the case, that the pump was broken. The two were told to cool it. . . . One evening last week, a man who lives in the country on Shi Road west of Bolingbroke and Interstate 475 alerted the authorities that he arrived home and, according to a sheriff’s report, “noticed 3 dogs in his yard that were killing his goats.” The man, 56, “stated that he then killed the dogs.” He was said to be “still missing 1 brown billy goat and 3 white-with-brown-spot nanny goats.”