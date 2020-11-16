‘Moon rocks,’ marijuana and ‘Medicated Nerds’ seized after 100-mph chase on I-75

It was shortly after 9 o’clock the night of Nov. 4 when a sheriff’s deputy in Monroe County tried to pull over a black Dodge. The car’s driver, in a 2013 Avenger, had refused to stop and soon, according to the deputy’s report, the chase was on.

It wasn’t clear in the write-up why the car was being pulled over, but for about 10 miles the pursuit raced south along on Interstate 75, passing Forsyth and topping 100 mph. Eventually, another deputy rammed the fleeing car’s rear end and stopped it. The men inside, two from Warner Robins and another from Norcross, were detained.

They were later jailed on multiple drug charges after a search of the Dodge led to the discovery of “a large cardboard” said to contain “7 marijuana cigarettes, a plastic bag (with) 26 glass jars labeled as moon rocks (suspected to be THC-infused marijuana), 3 unopened containers of ‘Medicated Nerds’ (suspected to be a THC edible) … 11 bags of marijuana, and 18 bags of suspected THC edibles.”

Dispatches: A man who lives south of Rumble Road off U.S. 41 in south Monroe called the law on Nov. 8 and said a woman friend of his and her girlfriend had stirred up trouble after they dropped by to hang out. The man, 26, said he went to the bathroom at some point and that upon coming out he noticed his wallet and his Taurus 9mm pistol were missing from a dresser. When he asked the women where the items were, a sheriff’s report said, the women, all of a sudden, said they had to leave because one of their brothers “had just passed away.” The man didn’t believe them and when he confronted the pair, the report went on, one of them “pulled his gun out of her bag, pointed it at him” and left. . . . In July 1917, a woman who lived on First Street in Macon named Lula Shell reported the theft of “one of her fine hens,” an article in The Telegraph back then said. Shell was said to have “notified the police that a chicken thief was operating in the neighborhood.” She struck on an ingenious idea. She spread word — bogus as it was — that cops were going to investigate any house in the area “from whence came the pungent odor of frying chicken.” Her scheme, the paper noted, “had a good effect” as her hen was promptly returned.