Georgia man accused son-in-law of ‘sleeping with wife,’ pointed gun at him, cops say

The Forsyth police answered a call one afternoon a few months back about a man reportedly pointing a 20-gauge, pump-action Sears & Roebuck Model 20 shotgun at his son-in-law.

When an officer arrived at a house off Ga. 42 on the north side of town, a woman was outside and “she appeared frantic and emotional,” a write-up of the July 2 episode noted.

The apparent victim, the son-in-law, was by then across the street in someone’s driveway. A man in the house police were sent to soon emerged and said he had hidden the gun inside under some clothes. According to the report, the man, 68, smelled of alcohol, spoke incoherently at times and said he had picked up the gun “after an argument with his son-in-law.”

The man said the son-in-law, 36, had come to his house “with his male dog to breed with (the man’s) female dog.” The man reportedly went on to tell the cops that he confronted the son-in-law on a back patio “due to ... rumors that (the son-in-law) was sleeping with his wife.”

The man said he “was not going to allow some ‘young buck’ to disrespect him at his own house,” an officer’s report said, adding that the man “told me that’s when he retrieved” the shotgun. The man’s wife later told the cops that he grabbed his shotgun during an argument with the son-in-law and “racked one in the chamber and pointed it at” the son-in-law “as if he were going to kill him.”

Further details of the argument’s origin were not mentioned. The father-in-law was jailed on an aggravated assault charge.

Dispatches: Two men were recorded by security cameras trying to break into Fort Hawkins Liquor Store on Emery Highway in the wee hours of July 8. The suspects tried unsuccessfully to pry their way in through a front door and a side door. A Bibb County sheriff’s report of the incident noted that “one of the suspects was recognized by body stature, and walk as … Gimp by some concerned citizens who frequent the area and told (the store owner) that it was possibly” him. . . . An item in Macon’s Daily Telegraph in 1922 mentioned the number of arrests made by police that October: an average of “more than 10 arrests a day, or a total of 318.” Most were for disorderly conduct (63) and drunkenness (51).