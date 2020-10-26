Monroe County man jailed after allegedly choking dog

Avid readers of this column know well that a notable sum of the items herein involve individuals who have, shall we say, over-imbibed. Such was the case, apparently, one summer night in Monroe County when sheriff’s deputies were called to a house on Brownlee Road to see about a man who had reportedly “consumed several alcoholic beverages.”

According to a mid-July sheriff’s report, the man, 24, had been outside when someone nearby “heard a dog screaming” and saw the man clutching a dog “in the air by its throat,” yelling, “Don’t you bark at me!”

The man told the cops that the dog, its name not noted in the write-up, belonged to him. The man said he was “playing with the dog,” not choking it. He denied holding it in the air. As he spoke, a sheriff’s deputy whiffed “a strong odor” of alcohol on the man’s breath. The man was jailed on a disorderly conduct charge and cited for allegedly endangering a dog.

Dispatches: Monroe sheriff’s deputies handled another unusual call a few weeks later at the end of July on High Falls Road that was said to involve, as a report noted, a person “actively destroying property.” Upon encountering a cop there, the person in question, a 62-year-old man who resided at Buck Creek Cabins, gestured in what was described as “a military-style stance and stated multiple numbers,” gibberish, in essence. Someone at the High Falls Wing Depot told the deputy that the man had been heard “throwing and breaking stuff” there, causing some $250 worth of damage by turning over shelves and smashing, as the deputy’s write-up put it, “multiple watermelons.” . . . In April 1886, according to a compilation of incidents in The Telegraph that was published beneath the headline “News Items Concerning the Guardians of the Public Peace,” a man was arrested “on suspicion of having stolen the baseballs from the show window of The Ladies’ Store on Cotton Avenue.”