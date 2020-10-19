When cops come knocking, DUI suspect answers door in underwear

On a summer afternoon, cops on the northwest side of Forsyth were dispatched to a call about “a possible drunk person.”

It seems that the person in question had by then made his way elsewhere, leaving behind a 2016 Jeep Compass with beer cans inside it. A man along Collier Road told Monroe County sheriff’s deputies that the Jeep’s driver “came down the roadway speeding, playing loud music and blowing the horn,” an incident report said.

The Jeep swerved, spun around and rolled to a halt. The driver stepped out and walked away, but according to the onlooker he “acted spaced-out.” The Jeep was registered to a man who lives off Collier.

When deputies knocked on his door, the man answered “with only his underwear on,” the report said, “and they were on his body backward.”

The deputy’s write-up of the July 21 encounter went on to say that she “observed several beer cans in the yard that matched the beer cans in the Jeep. I also observed that a man’s white T-shirt was in the yard as (the man) stood in front of me shirtless.” The man, whose age wasn’t noted, was upon arrival at the county lockup asked if he would consent to a blood-alcohol test.

News alerts in your inbox Sign up for email alerts and be the first to know when news breaks. Recaptcha SIGN UP This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

“You want me to, don’t you?” the man said. To which the deputy replied that she “did not have a preference.” The man was jailed on a drunken-driving charge and three counts of obstructing police.

Dispatches: A man in his late 50s showed up at Volume Chevrolet in Forsyth a few months ago with what was described in a police report as “a scratch-off letter” for a contest at the dealership. The man later explained to a Forsyth police officer that, as he understood it, he was supposed to “receive a prize.” The man, who at some point “raised his voice and appeared irate,” according to the report, was mistaken. Employees there informed the officer that “the scratch-off letter was a promotion and that (the man) failed to read the disclaimer,” the July 7 report said. “The employees told me that they allowed (the man) to spin the (contest) wheel and that he only won a pair of headphones instead of the TV that he wanted.” He was said to have “left the scene after being read the disclaimer.” . . . In November 1917, there was a donkey romping around Mount de Sales Academy in Macon, and Police Chief George S. Riley was none too pleased. Riley, in a write-up in the then-Macon Daily Telegraph, was quoted as calling the animal “a little rascal” with “a special liking for the Mount de Sales yard and lawn.” The article said the donkey “has simply ruined the flowers and shrubbery” and that “the police can’t catch the little devil.” Said the chief: “If I can’t do anything else I’m going to have him shot!” There was no word on the donkey’s fate.