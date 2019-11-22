Dispute over trip to rehab lands Macon husband, wife in jail on meth charges

A Macon woman and her husband were arrested the morning of Nov. 14 after a fuss that apparently began because they were out of gas. The wife, 46, told a Bibb County sheriff’s deputy who had been called to a disturbance at their house on Wilderness Drive in Lake Wildwood, that her husband was supposed to check in to drug-rehab center that day. “She stated that she did not have any gas in her vehicle so she could not take him,” a sheriff’s report said. “She stated her husband became angry because of (them) not having gas, and now is refusing to go.” The deputy was in the couple’s bedroom and the husband, 50, said his wife was the one who started the fuss. The husband showed the deputy an open box on a nightstand that was said to contain a syringe, a spoon and “a white substance” on the spoon along with more “white substance,” meth apparently, near the spoon. The wife said it wasn’t hers, that she “has given that stuff up,” and that the items were her husband’s. Neither spouse would say who the drugs belonged to. The deputy arrested them both.

Dispatches: A man called the cops to a house on Bob O Link Drive in southwest Macon the night of Nov. 4 to report that his girlfriend, as a sheriff’s report noted, had taken “his flat-screen television off the wall and refused to give it back.” . . . . On Nov. 5, a woman on Bloomfield Road reported a disturbance at an apartment complex involving her neighbors. She said “she was tired of them waking her up all night with … banging and yelling.” . . . A few months back, a sheriff’s deputy was sent to Swan Drive where a man was said to be in the midst of an “alcohol-infused rage,” the deputy’s write-up said. After a struggle, the man, 19, was taken to jail on a disorderly conduct charge. At the jail, he was said to have cried and apologized to the deputy. He also, according to the deputy’s report, “asked for a hug as he sobbed.”

