75-year-old man sought by Macon cops in connection to Central City Park tree fire

SHARE COPY LINK

A Bibb County sheriff’s deputy was called to the Macon-Bibb Parks and Recreation Department office in Central City Park the morning of Sept. 3. Overnight, someone had smashed the windshield of a county owned Toyota Camry. A brick was lying next to the car. A county worker told the deputy that, as a write-up of the episode noted, “they have a lot of problems” with a man who “stays in the park.” She said the man “frequently” walks into their office and “curses the employees out.” Another worker informed the deputy that the same guy “set fire to a tree near the (park’s) bathrooms” that morning, the deputy’s report said. “I asked if anyone saw him set fire to (the tree) but (they) just saw him near the tree.” The fire doesn’t appear to have caused much damage. The man said to be the culprit, 75, had been arrested in June apparently trying to burn “items … in that same tree,” the report added. “(The deputy) spoke with an employee at the Elaine Lucas Center who stated the male goes through all the trash and places it in front of their door” and has apparently written on the building’s columns in pencil. The supposed culprit was nowhere to be found. The brick by the Camry, according to the report, “was collected” as evidence.

Dispatches: A 21-year-old Roberta man arrested on a shoplifting charge at the Walmart on Harrison Road in west Macon the night of Sept. 30 was allegedly caught with an electric drill and a can of butane fluid worth a total of $33. A sheriff’s report said the man claimed he “was stealing the items because he planned to pawn them for money to keep his mother’s lights turned on.” . . . On Sept. 30, someone on Sylvian Drive off Houston Avenue in south Macon reported that a Chevrolet Avalanche had been egged, pelted with “cake pieces,” ground beef and flour, and squirted with what looked like chocolate syrup. . . . On Sept. 29, a woman who lives off Raley Road on Macon’s west side called the cops about a theft. A sheriff’s deputy was sent, as a report put it, “to investigate the theft of goldfish from a fish pond.” The woman who called the cops said she had gone to a nearby swimming pool and that when she returned home “she discovered that someone had taken her fish.” The pond, described as “portable,” was on the woman’s back porch. The missing fish, a dozen in all, were valued at $75.

Explore where you live. Subscribe for 12 FREE weeks of unlimited digital access. SAVE NOW