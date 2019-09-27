Florida woman and Georgia accomplice jailed in Macon underwear heist, cops say

Cop Shop Podcast: Man bothers dog, goes to jail This episode of our audio journey into Macon-area police report oddities includes items about an allegedly drunk guy hassling a dog and being unruly outside the Rookery; a man who said all he drank was Kool-Aid going to jail for DUI; and the alway Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK This episode of our audio journey into Macon-area police report oddities includes items about an allegedly drunk guy hassling a dog and being unruly outside the Rookery; a man who said all he drank was Kool-Aid going to jail for DUI; and the alway

A Bibb County sheriff’s deputy was flagged down by a security officer outside the Belk store at the Shoppes at River Crossing in north Macon the evening of Sept. 23. There was a shoplifting in progress. A written report of the episode later said a pair of 20-year-old women had gone into a dressing room where they were believed to have crammed pilfered clothing and underwear totaling $450 into their purses. While the women were in the dressing room, the write-up noted that one of the women, apparently referring to the tightness of the garments, was overheard saying, “These are hard to get off.” Security-camera footage had reportedly shown the women going into the dressing room with clothing in hand but coming out with nothing, just over-stuffed purses. One woman was from Woodstock north of Atlanta, the other from Florida. Both were stopped on their way out of the store and jailed on misdemeanor theft charges.

Dispatches: A young man, 18, reportedly tried to duck through the garden department at Walmart on Gray Highway in east Macon Sept. 19. He was said to have tried to slip away without paying for two packs of candy and what was described in a sheriff’s report as a $39 “Mickey Mouse toy.” . . . Two women in their late 20s were arrested and jailed on shoplifting charges after they were allegedly spotted the same day while working as a team to steal about $200 worth of merchandise. A sheriff’s report said one woman rode a motorized buggy with a backpack between her legs while the other woman handed her items to conceal. . . . According to a sheriff’s report, a customer at N Salon Nail Spa on Bloomfield Road in west Macon stopped in Sept. 20 to have one of her nails removed. The customer, a 23-year-old woman, was paying her bill when she said she had to step out to her car “to get the remaining $6 she owed,” the report said. Instead of returning to pay, she drove off.

Explore where you live. Subscribe for 12 FREE weeks of unlimited digital access. SAVE NOW